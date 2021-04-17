VERMILLION - The University of South Dakota softball team hosted Kansas City in Summit League action Saturday, with the Roos taking the opener and the Coyotes taking game two.
The Roos took advantage of a throwing error in the top of the seventh to score a pair of runs and win 4-2. USD jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in game two and survived a seventh inning rally to win 6-4.
“I think they played pretty well for the most part,” USD head coach Robert Wagner said. “Defense was pretty clean, we pitched it okay, we had some timely hitting and shortgame was pretty good. Overall I think it was a pretty good day.”
Both starting pitchers went the distance in game one, with the Roos Mia Hoveland recording the victory. Hoveland gave up two runs (one earned) and struck out five Coyote batters in the win. USD’s Sarah Lisko gave up four runs (two earned) and struck out two batters.
Three Kansas City bats picked up two hits in game one, with Katherine Karnatz driving in a run off two hits. Kloe Hilbrenner and Alexis D’Ambrosio each tallied two hits.
Lauren Eamiguel hit the team’s fourth home run of the season to tie things at two in the bottom of the sixth inning. Gabby Moser scored the other Coyote run off a single from Aleesia Sainz. Moser was the lone Coyote with multiple hits in the opener.
USD picked up win number 10 on the year in game two. The Coyotes jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings, thanks to two unearned runs in the first and a single by Courtney Wilson, driving in Skylar Arellano in the second. Wilson finished the second game driving in two runs on three hits. Camille Fowler tallied two hits in game two as well.
USD added runs in the fourth and sixth innings. Kansas City tallied two runs in the top of the fourth and tacked on two more in the top of the seventh. Gill Woodward pitched the complete game for the Coyotes.
Woodward gave up four runs, all earned in her seven innings of work. Camryn Stickel got the start for Kansas City, giving up five runs (two earned) over four and two-thirds innings. Hayley Patterson recorded the final four outs for the Roos, giving up a run.
The Coyotes conclude their series with the Roos Sunday at Nygaard Field with a double-header starting at 11 a.m.
“They’re going to throw the same two starters I believe,” Wagner said. “That’s kind of what they’ve been doing all year. Now that we’ve seen them, hopefully we have a little bit better idea of what they’re trying to do and get in there and execute.”
