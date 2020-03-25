Mount Marty College recruit Kianna Payer was one of two seniors named to the Little Missouri Valley Conference girls’ basketball all-conference first team, announced Wednesday.
Payer, a Tripp-Delmont-Armour standout, is joined on the first team by Wagner senior Kayli Kocer, Scotland junior Grace Fryda, and freshmen Emma Yost (Parkston) and Shalayne Nagel (Avon).
Scotland senior Bella Vitek, also a MMC recruit, was named to the third team.
FINAL STATS: Parkston 6-0, Wagner 4-2, Avon 4-2, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 3-3, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 2-4, Scotland 2-4, Bon Homme 0-6
FIRST TEAM: Emma Yost, Parkston; Kayli Kocer, Wagner; Shalayne Nagel, Avon; Grace Fryda, Scotland; Kianna Payer, Tripp-Delmont-Armour (TDA)
SECOND TEAM: Allison Ziebart, Parkston; Diesha Medicine Horn, Wagner; Tiffany Pelton, Avon; Mackenzie Muckey, Andes Central-Dakota Christian; Ashlee Gerber, Tripp-Delmont-Armour
THIRD TEAM: Sydney Wickersham, Parkston; Jenae Alberts, Bon Homme; Ali Sees, Avon; Bella Vitek, Scotland; Abby Brunsing, Wagner
