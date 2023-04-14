LONG BEACH, Calif.—The South Dakota women’s 4x100-meter relay took the tape at the Pacific Coast Invitational on Thursday at Jack Rose Track.
The quartet of sophomore Sammy Neil, junior Jacy Pulse, sophomore Anna Robinson and junior Erin Kinney posted a winning time of 45.57 seconds, nearly a half-second ahead of runner-up Wisconsin. The relay broke 45 seconds earlier this season, setting a school record time of 44.95 seconds.
Fourth-year junior Ardell Inlay tied his personal best of 10.52 seconds from last season in the 100-meter dash. He finished fifth in the race, while the time ranks him eighth in USD program history.
Sophomore Averi Schmeichel added a personal best in the 100-meter hurdles, placing sixth in 13.84 seconds. That time moves her to fifth in USD program history.
Sophomore Samoya Neil finished sixth in the long jump with a leap of 19-4 (5.89m). That mark his her best in a Coyote uniform and ranks ninth on USD’s all-time charts.
WALNUT, Calif.—South Dakota sixth-year senior Abby Ripperda led a trio of Coyote distance runners on Thursday night at the 63rd Mt. SAC Relays held at Hilmer Lodge Stadium.
Ripperda placed sixth in the collegiate section of the women’s 10,000-meter run with a personal best mark of 35:16.30. She moved to seventh in USD program history with the performance. Fourth-year junior Haley Miller took 19th in the race with a time of 37:39.65.
Fourth-year junior Helen Gould finished 10th in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, crossing the finish line in a season-best 10:50.21. Gould is the defending Summit champion in the event.
South Dakota returns to the action Friday with a majority of the Coyote squad competing at the Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut, California. Fifth-year senior Merga Gemeda will race the 5,000 meters at the Bray Clay Invitational in Azusa and sophomore Kenzie Campbell will throw the hammer at the Beach Invitational in Long Beach.
