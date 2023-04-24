LINCOLN, Neb. — South Dakota completed day two of the Summit League Championships with a program record 289 team score. The Coyotes moved to third place after round two but remain just four strokes behind Denver in first place. Four Coyotes are inside the top-20 individually led by Danica Badura in a tie for third place.
Badura recorded an even-par 71 in round two. Her season-low round included four birdies on the day with three appearing on the front nine. Badura remains at one-over and is three strokes from the top of the leaderboard headed into the third round this (Tuesday) morning.
Akari Hayashi carded a one-over par 72 in Monday’s round. She sank two birdies on the day on the par-five sixth hole and the par-four 10th hole. Hayashi sits at three-over for the tournament and is in a tie for sixth place.
Emma Henningsson scored a five-over par 76 in the second round. Her two birdies on the day came in back-to-back fashion on holes seven and eight. Henningsson enters tomorrow’s final round at six-over par and in 13th place individually.
Catie Nekola posted the best score for South Dakota on Monday with a one-under par 70. She started the day with eight pars and one birdie on the front and ended with two more birdies on the back. Nekola is in a tie for 17th place at eight-over for the tournament.
Molly Fossen had a seven-over par 78 in round two. Her one birdie of the day came on the par-five ninth hole. Fossen is in 28th place at 12-over through two rounds of play.
Round three begins at 9:40 a.m. with Fossen the first to tee off the final round for South Dakota. Nekola follows at 9:50 a.m. with Henningsson at 10 a.m., Hayashi at 10:10 a.m., and Badura in the last group at 10:20 a.m.
