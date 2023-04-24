LINCOLN, Neb. — South Dakota completed day two of the Summit League Championships with a program record 289 team score. The Coyotes moved to third place after round two but remain just four strokes behind Denver in first place. Four Coyotes are inside the top-20 individually led by Danica Badura in a tie for third place. 

Badura recorded an even-par 71 in round two. Her season-low round included four birdies on the day with three appearing on the front nine. Badura remains at one-over and is three strokes from the top of the leaderboard headed into the third round this (Tuesday) morning. 

