HARRISBURG — Yankton opened the South Dakota State Class A American Legion Junior Baseball Tournament with a 22-15 victory over Brookings on Thursday in Harrisburg.

Austin Gobel went 4-for-5 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored for Yankton, which had three innings of five runs scored or more. Trey Sager and Kaden Hughes each had three hits, with Sager scoring three runs. Frankie In’t Veld had two hits, including a home run, and four RBI. Evan Serck went 2-for-4 with a triple and five RBI. Easton Nelson had two hits and four RBI. Owen Wishon doubled and Cohen Zahrbock added a hit in the victory.

