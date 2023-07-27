HARRISBURG — Yankton opened the South Dakota State Class A American Legion Junior Baseball Tournament with a 22-15 victory over Brookings on Thursday in Harrisburg.
Austin Gobel went 4-for-5 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored for Yankton, which had three innings of five runs scored or more. Trey Sager and Kaden Hughes each had three hits, with Sager scoring three runs. Frankie In’t Veld had two hits, including a home run, and four RBI. Evan Serck went 2-for-4 with a triple and five RBI. Easton Nelson had two hits and four RBI. Owen Wishon doubled and Cohen Zahrbock added a hit in the victory.
Tyson Prouty struck out three in two innings of work for the win. In’t Veld struck out three in his three innings of work.
Yankton continues pool play today (Friday), facing the Rapid City Post 22 Expos at 5 p.m.
Black Sox 10, S.F. East 9
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Black Sox survived an early deficit to beat Sioux Falls East 10-9 in pool play of the South Dakota Class AA 16-Under Baseball Tournament, Thursday in Sioux Falls.
Jace Sedlacek went 4-for-4 with three RBI for Yankton. Tate Beste and Easton Feser each doubled. Christian Weier added a hit in the victory.
Beck Ryken pitched 4 2/3 innings of relief, striking out two, for the win. Beste got the final two outs, one by strikeout, for the save.
Yankton continues pool play today (Friday), facing the Renner Sultans at 5 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS — Watertown scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to claim a 5-3 victory over the Yankton White Sox in pool play of the South Dakota Class AA 16-Under Baseball Tournament, Thursday in Sioux Falls.
Ethan Carlson and Brett Taggart each doubled for Yankton. Aiden Mulder, Kaden Hunhoff, Jack Brandt and Noah Hansen each had a hit in the effort.
Hunhoff took the loss, striking out seven in a complete game effort.
The White Sox continue pool play today (Friday), facing the Renner Dukes at 5 p.m.
RENNER — The Yankton Lakers scored six runs in the top of the 12th inning, then held on for a 10-7 victory over Huron in the opening game of the South Dakota Class AA 14-Under Baseball Tournament, Thursday in Renner.
Yankton led 4-0 after one inning, but Huron scored two runs each in the fifth and seventh innings to force extra frames. The Lakers broke through in the top of the 12th, then Huron scored three runs in the bottom of the frame to make things close.
Damian Janish had two hits for Yankton. Austin Conway and Ben Bohlmann each had a double and two RBI. Madden McQuade, Steven Hunhoff, Easton Schelhaas and Thomas Kronaizl each had a hit in the victory.
Isaac Olnes picked up the win in relief. Janish started, striking out nine in his five innings of work.
Yankton plays Sioux Falls Post 15 in pool play today (Friday) at 3 p.m.
BROOKINGS — Brandon Valley Black topped the Yankton Reds in the opening game of the South Dakota Class AA 13-Under Baseball Tournament, Thursday in Brookings.
Simon Kampshoff doubled and singled for Yankton. Sawyer Maibaum and Will Sager each had a hit.
Chase Cooley took the loss, striking out four in his 3 1/3 innings of work.
Yankton continues pool play today (Friday), facing Harrisburg at noon.
Tyndall 6, Scotland-Menno 2
FREEMAN — Tyndall won the Region 4B VFW Teener Baseball Tournament with a 6-2 victory over Scotland-Menno on Thursday in Freeman.
Both teams advance to state, Aug. 4-6 in Parkston.
For Tyndall, Landon Bares went 2-for-3 with a triple, and Landon Schmidt doubled twice to lead the way. Chapin Cooper also tripled. J Kaul had a hit and two RBI. Rhett Connors added a hit in the victory.
Bryce Sattler doubled for Scotland-Menno. Erick Buechler and Parker Hochstein each had a hit for the Trappers.
Isaiah Crownover went the distance for the win, striking out six. Izayah Ulmer took the loss. Buechler struck out three in four innings of relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.