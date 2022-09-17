The first home game of the season, with Crane-Youngworth dressed to the nines. A crowd of over 1,900, most of which were wearing Mount Marty blue and gold. A disappointing loss at Hastings the week before.
There were plenty of reasons for the Mount Marty University football team to be unfocused for its showdown with 23rd-ranked Midland. None of them mattered.
Mount Marty posted a strong offensive performance and kept Midland, for the most part, in check as Midland claimed a 20-7 victory over the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference football action Saturday.
“As a coach, you’re looking for different was to prepare your team to handle disappointment,” said MMU head coach John Michaletti. ‘We had a number of opportunities to hang our heads today, but we didn’t. The guys stuck together.”
Midland ground the ball for 245 yards, averaging just over 4.5 yards per attempt. Trevor Jones rushed for 90 yards and Levi Markey had 74 yards for the Warriors.
MMU quarterback Ken Gay passed for 219 yards and a score, with Jonah Miyazawa having two catches for 87 yards and a score. Rex Ryken had a team-high five catches, finishing with 46 yards.
“I was very pleased, especially with how Ken (Gay) responded after last week,” Michaletti said. “He did a good job of managing the ball and running when he needed to.”
The Lancer run game was held to 75 yards, with Gay and Jaylen Herman — who had a 30-yard run — each finishing with 27 yards on the day.
“We need to do a better job of running the ball,” Michaletti said. “We knew they were trying to load up the box. That’s why we tried to stretch the field.”
Defensively, Trevor Havlovic had nine tackles, including two for loss, for Midland. Uiti Moe also had two tackles for loss.
Brandon Dannenbring made 10 stops, including six solo tackles, for MMU. Jaren Mortensen made nine tackles. Joshua Pickthorn and Dayln Norman each had eight stops.
The MMU defense stalled Midland’s first drive, but the Warriors’ second drive started at the Lancers’ 35-yard line. Eight plays later, Midland’s River Walker found a receiver in the endzone for a 7-0 Midland lead.
After again taking possession in Lancer territory, the Midland offense got to the 23-yard line before being forced to take a Jared Quinonez field goal.
The Lancers quickly answered, as Gay found Miyazawa streaking down the middle of the field for a 66-yard scoring strike, cutting the margin to 10-7.
The Lancer defense stopped Midland short on its final two possessions of the half, ending in a missed 34-yard field goal and a made 23-yard field goal.
“We knew they (Midland) would be physical, but those guys took the challenge,” Michaletti said. “We have to do a better job of finishing through our tackles. There were a lot of arm tackles, which allowed them to get extra yards at times.”
The Lancers defense stalled Midland to start the third quarter, but the Warriors’ second drive went 80 yards, resulting in a 24-yard touchdown pass from backup QB Garrison Beach to Jordelle Lacy. Beach was in the game due to an injury to Walker on the previous drive.
Late in the fourth quarter the Lancer offense marched from their own 29 all the way to the Midland 1-yard line, but couldn’t punch the ball in. Midland was able to run out the clock from there.
Midland, 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the GPAC, now prepares to host Jamestown for homecoming on Sept. 24. The Lancers, 1-2 and 0-2, head to Briar Cliff that day, a game that Michaletti said will be a much different task.
“They’re almost the exact opposite of Midland. They’re going to try to out-athlete you,” he said. “Coach Shane LaDage has done a fine job there of retaining athletes. We expect another dogfight.”
