PONCA, Neb. — The Ponca boys, Wynot girls and Tri County Northeast girls each claimed five event victories in the Ponca Invitational track and field meet, held Tuesday in Ponca, Nebraska.
No team points were reported.
The Ponca boys were led by a throws sweep from Matt Logue, who won the shot put (49-6) and discus (159-11). Ethan Eifert anchored Ponca to three relay victories: 400 (46.08), 1600 (3:38.32) and 3200 (8:57.76). Dalton Lamprecht and Brady Carnell each ran on the 1600 and 3200 relays. Caiden Bellows ran on the 400 and 1600 relays. Cole Jackson and Dalton Anderson completed the 400 relay. Brody Taylor completed the 3200 relay.
Wynot won four events, with Joseph Sudbeck claiming the long jump (18-10) and running on the winning 800 relay (1:37.12) with Jack Kuchta, Colin Wieseler and Charlie Schroeder. Also for Wynot, Chase Schroeder won the 800 (2:08.14) and Dylan Heine won the high jump (6-0).
Tri County Northeast’s Joe Grone won the 100 (11.64) and 200 (24.44). Teammate Ty Krommenhoek won the 110 hurdles (16.44).
For Crofton, Simon McFarland won the 400 (54.91) and Mayson Ostermeyer won the pole vault (13-10).
The Tri County Northeast girls were led by three-event winner Jordyn Carr, who claimed the 100 (13.27), long jump (17-4 1/4) and triple jump (34-11). Brianna Bousquet won the 1600 (6:07.08) and Rhyanne Mackling won the 3200 (13:02.13) for the Wolfpack.
Wynot won the 800 (1:52.23), 1600 (4:19.17) and 3200 (11:06.15) relays. Kinslee Heimes, Kendra Pinkelman and Myrah Sudbeck ran on both the winning 800 and 1600 relays. Pinkelman also won the 400 (1:05.14). Krystal Sudbeck, who anchored the winning 800 relay, won the 200 (28.40). Karley Heimes ran on the winning 1600 and 3200 relays. Allison Wieseler, Eliza Lange and Annika Heimes completed the 3200 relay.
Crofton had a pair of event wins, Ellie Tramp in the 300 hurdles (48.70) and Jayden Jordan in the pole vault (8-6). Ponca won the 400 relay, with Abbie Hrouda, Ellie McAfee, Mattie Milligan and Julien Buckles finishing in 53.00.
Alyssa Bucholz of Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur swept the throws, winning the shot put (32-11 3/4) and discus (102-5).
