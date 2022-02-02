SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Briar Cliff outscored Mount Marty 42-34 in the second half to claim a 74-63 victory over the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball action on Wednesday.
Quinn Vesey and Kyle Boerhave each scored 16 points for Briar Cliff (16-7), which leads the GPAC with a 12-3 league record. Jaden Kleinhesselink added 13 points in the victory.
For Mount Marty, Tyrell Harper finished with game-highs of 18 points and 12 rebounds. Matthew Becker scored 11 points off the bench. Nick Coleman added nine points and six rebounds.
The Lancers host Hastings on Saturday.
MOUNT MARTY (7-18)
Tyrell Harper 7-14 3-3 18, Elijah Pappas 3-13 0-0 7, Lincoln Jordre 2-4 2-2 6, Kade Stearns 1-5 0-0 3, Gio Diaz 0-4 0-0 0, Matthew Becker 4-5 2-4 11, Nick Coleman 3-7 3-3 9, Josh Arlt 1-3 3-3 5, Allen Wilson 2-4 0-0 4, Jonah Larson 0-1 0-0 0, Chase Altenburg 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 23-60 13-15 63.
BRIAR CLIFF (16-7)
Quinn Vesey 6-7 1-1 16, Kyle Boerhave 5-9 6-7 16, Jaden Kleinhesselink 5-12 0-1 13, Quinten Vasa 3-5 1-3 7, Conner Groves 3-7 0-0 6, Matthew Stilwill 4-6 0-0 8, Nick Hoyt 1-3 4-4 6, Tyrus Eischeid 1-2 0-0 2, Sammy Green 0-1 0-0 0, Andrew Gibb 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 28-52 12-16 74.
At the half: BC 32-29. Three-Pointers: BC 6-20 (Vesey 3-4, Kleinhesselink 3-6, Vasa 0-2, Groves 0-4, Stilwill 0-2, Hoyt 0-1, Green 0-1), MMU 4-26 (Harper 1-4, Pappas 1-9, Stearns 1-5, Becker 1-1, Diaz 0-2, Coleman 0-1, Arlt 0-2, Wilson 0-2). Rebounds: MMU 31 (Harper 12), BC 31 (Boerhave 7). Personal Fouls: BC 16, MMU 14. Fouled Out: None. Assists: BC 18 (Groves 5), MMU 5 (Harper 3). Turnovers: BC 10, MMU 9. Blocked Shots: MMU 2 (Harper, Jordre), BC 0. Steals: MMU 9 (three with 2), BC 5 (Vesey 2).
