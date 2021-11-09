VOLLEYBALL
S.D. SODAK 16
CLASS B
All Matches Tuesday, Nov. 9
Aberdeen Christian def. Philip, 20-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-17
Arlington def. Freeman, 25-13, 25-19, 21-25, 25-16
Burke def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-15, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16
Chester def. Gayville-Volin, 25-19, 25-10, 25-22
Colman-Egan def. Miller, 25-14, 25-13, 25-17
Faulkton def. Timber Lake, 25-18, 25-12, 25-21
Platte-Geddes def. Faith, 25-17, 25-16, 25-10
Warner def. Edgemont, 25-9, 25-7, 25-9
CLASS A
All Matches Tuesday, Nov. 9
Dakota Valley def. Lakota Tech, 25-6, 25-10, 25-17
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Florence/Henry, 25-16, 26-24, 25-12
Garretson def. Redfield, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18
Hamlin def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-21, 25-15, 27-25
Parkston def. Rapid City Christian, 19-25, 25-27, 27-25, 25-22, 17-15
Sioux Falls Christian def. Pine Ridge, 25-5, 25-7, 25-8
Wagner def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 20-25, 24-26, 25-16, 25-18, 15-10
CLASS AA
All Matches On Thursday, Nov. 11
No. 16 Sturgis (10-20) at No. 1 S.F. Washington (27-1), 6 p.m.
No. 9 S.F. Jefferson (13-15) at No. 8 Huron (13-10), 6 p.m.
No. 15 Brookings (8-19) at No. 2 O’Gorman (19-4), 6 p.m.
No. 10 Aberdeen Central (12-13) at No. 7 S.F. Lincoln (18-11), 6 p.m.
No. 13 R.C. Stevens (16-17) at No. 4 Brandon Valley (21-9), 6 p.m.
No. 12 Yankton (14-13) at No. 5 Pierre (15-5), 6 p.m.
No. 14 Watertown (10-16) at No. 3 S.F. Roosevelt (19-9), 6 p.m.
No. 11 Mitchell (11-12) at No. 6 Harrisburg (18-9), 7 p.m.
S.D. STATE TOURN.
Nov. 18-20 at Rapid City
CLASS A
First Round, Nov. 18
No. 1 S.F. Christian (32-4) vs. No. 8 Parkston (21-14), 1 p.m.
No. 4 Wagner (27-6) vs. No. 5 Hill City (25-7), 2:45 p.m.
No. 2 Garretson (27-1) vs. No. 7 Elkton-Lake Benton (22-11), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Dakota Valley (26-8) vs. No. 6 Hamlin (26-6), 8:45 p.m.
CLASS B
First Round, Nov. 18
No. 1 Platte-Geddes (32-4) vs. No. 2 Warner (30-5), 1 p.m.
No. 4 Chester Area (26-5) vs. No. 5 Colman-Egan (27-7), 2:45 p.m.
No. 2 Warner (30-5) vs. No. 7 Aberdeen Christian (23-3), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Arlington (30-5) vs. No. 6 Faulkton Area (28-6), 8:45 p.m.
FOOTBALL
S.D. FINALS
Nov. 11-13 at DakotaDome, Vermillion
Thursday’s Games
9B: No. 3 Potter County (10-2) vs. No. 5 Dell Rapids St. Mary (7-3), 10 a.m.
9A: No. 1 Herreid-Selby Area (12-0) vs. No. 2 Howard (11-0), 1 p.m.
9AA: No. 9 Platte-Geddes (9-2) vs. No. 11 Canistota-Freeman (7-4)
Friday’s Games
11B: No. 1 Winner (11-0) vs. No. 7 Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (8-3), 10 a.m.
11A: No. 1 Madison (11-0) vs. No. 7 Milbank (8-3), 2 p.m.
11AA: No. 1 Tea Area (11-0) vs. No. 3 Pierre (9-2), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
11AAA: No. 1 Harrisburg (11-0) vs. No. 2 Brandon Valley (10-1), 7:30 p.m.
