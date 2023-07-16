PLATTE — Alexandria used a five-run fourth inning to surge past Platte-Geddes 6-4 in American Legion baseball action on Saturday.
Sutton DeWald doubled and singled for Alexandria. Hadley Wallace, Jayce Slaba, Hayden Schroeder, Riley Haynes and A.J. Wilber each had a hit in the contest.
Carter Lenz had two hits and Joey Foxley doubled for Platte-Geddes. Aiden Bultje, Jaxon Christensen and Dawson Hoffman each had a hit in the effort.
Jackson Jarding pitched four innings, striking out three, for the win. Ben Wilber had three strikeouts in an inning of relief.
Dakota Munger took the loss. Caden Oberbroekling struck out five and Foxley struck out three, each pitching 2 1/3 innings in the contest.
PARKSTON — Parkston scored 10 runs in the first inning on the way to an 11-1 victory over Garretson in 16-under baseball action on Saturday.
James Deckert had two hits for Parkston. Carter Sommer doubled. Kolter Kramer and Drew Braley each had a hit in the victory.
Braley pitched 3 1/3 shutout innings, striking out two, for the win.
PARKSTON — Parkston built an 11-0 lead through two innings on the way to a 14-4 victory over Letcher in 16-under baseball action on Saturday.
Kolter Kramer had two hits for Parkston. Maddux Brissett and Drew Braley each had a hit and two RBI. Carter Sommer and Reco Muilenburg each had a hit in the victory.
Sommer struck out seven over three shutout innings for the victory.
Hartington 11, Plainview 0
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington jumped out to an early lead on the way to an 11-0 victory over Plainview in 14-under baseball action on Saturday.
Hunter Bensen homered twice, driving in three, and Easton Hochstein tripled twice for Hartington. Tate Fischer also homered. Grady Haberer had a hit and two RBI, and Lane Heimes added a hit in the victory.
Easton Hochstein pitched three innings, striking out three, for the win. Justin Heimes struck out two in his inning of work.
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington overcame an early deficit to beat O’Neill 10-2 on Saturday.
Bodie Hochstein went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI for Hartington. Hunter Bensen also homered, driving in two. Easton Hochstein tripled and Lane Heimes, Grady Haberer, Tate Fischer and Justin Heimes each had a hit in the victory.
Micah Cattau pitched five innings, striking out 11, for the victory.
