The Yankton Bucks soccer program finished the 2021 season by raising the Class AA championship trophy.
Even though 11 seniors return for the Bucks, Coach Dave Dannenbring knows that a repeat performance is anything but a given.
“We don’t want any ‘shoulda, coulda, woulda’s,’’ he said. “We need to get out there and get better every game.”
For a Bucks team that graduated nine players off its title team, having 11 seniors and nine juniors is a luxury.
“It’s very nice to have a number of kids in every class, so we can keep growing and building on the previous year,” Coach Dannenbring said. “Many of them saw a lot of playing time last year. Having the depth and experience we do does put a little pressure on us.”
The Bucks will again lean on Ty Binde to lead the defense.
“We still have Ty Binde (Jr.). He’s played an awful lot of matches,” Coach Dannenbring said. “Simon Schulz (Jr.; 1 goal) moved from up front to the back and has played well there. Ryker Heinz (Jr.) has improved and grown back there. Colton Griffin (Sr.) is really fast and is maturing back there. Kevin Ortiz (Fr.) can play a lot of positions but has been working back on defense.”
That depth will serve the Bucks well.
“It’s hard to play all-out for 80 minutes,” Coach Dannenbring said, referring to the length of a high school match. “We should be able to go hard as long as they can and rotate those guys through.”
Senior Luke Abbott and junior Jackson Kronberg are competing for the role of goalkeeper, which was filled by all-stater Zach Loest in recent years.
“Luke didn’t play last year, so he’s learning. He’s a good hockey player,” Coach Dannenbring said. “Jackson played there this summer and has been impressive with his play so far.”
Yankton also boasts several returning players in the midfield: Milo Johnson (Sr.; 1 goal), Alexander Nockels (Sr.; 2 goals, 1 assist), Lance Dannenbring (Jr.; 2 goals) and Kaleb Swihart (Sr.). Freshmen Christian Pacheco and Nels Hanson will also compete in the midfield, with Pacheco seeing time right away.
Coach Dannenbring credits the work of a former Buck player with helping get players ready for the season.
“Osmar Pacheco had these kids this summer,” he said. “He really prepared them well.”
On the wings, Yankton will rely on seniors Cole Pedersen, Samuel Huber (1 goal, 1 assist) and Andrew Newman, as well as freshman Kade Reifenrath.
“Our wings are expected to have a variety of roles on offense and defense,” Coach Dannenbring said.
Seniors Braylen Bietz (10 goals, 7 assists), Brady Blom and Huber will anchor forward positions, with freshman Jack Pedersen also in the mix.
The freshmen expected to be in the varsity mix may not be physically able to “pound” with the seniors, but bring a needed skill set to the team, Coach Dannenbring said.
“None of the freshmen are as muscular as juniors and seniors,” he said. “But these kids have a lot of quickness and they move well without the ball. They set themselves up and they set their teammates up, and we want those types of kids on the field.”
The Bucks, ranked fifth in the Class AA preseason coaches’ poll, open the 2022 season today (Friday) at Sioux Falls Lincoln.
“It’s a nice tradition, knowing we play them in the opener,” Coach Dannenbring said, noting that Yankton has not beaten the Patriots in his four seasons as head coach. “I’m hoping on Friday we can come out ahead.”
The Bucks open Eastern South Dakota Conference play at Watertown on Aug. 16, then host Watertown on Aug. 18 to open the home portion of the season.
Yankton plays Aberdeen Central, the team the Bucks shared the ESD title with in 2021, on Sept. 24 in Aberdeen. Aberdeen Central shared the top spot in the preseason poll with Sioux Falls Jefferson, which the Bucks do not face during the regular season.
“If we can do the things we’ve worked on, we can beat good teams on the road,” Coach Dannenbring said. “Hopefully we can do the same this year.”
2022 Season Schedule
8/12 at S.F. Lincoln 6 p.m.
8/16 at Harrisburg 5 p.m.
8/18 vs. Watertown 4 p.m.
8/22 at West Central 6 p.m.
8/26 vs. Douglas 6 p.m.
8/27 vs. Spearfish 10 a.m.
9/1 vs. O’Gorman 6 p.m.
9/6 at Brandon Valley 7 p.m.
9/8 at Brookings 4 p.m.
9/13 vs. Huron 6 p.m.
9/15 at Mitchell 4 p.m.
9/20 vs. Pierre 6 p.m.
9/24 at Aberdeen Central 2 p.m.
9/27 vs. S.F. Roosevelt 6 p.m.
10/4 AA First Round
10/8 AA Quarterfinals
10/11 AA Semifinals
10/15 AA Finals at Tea 7 p.m.
