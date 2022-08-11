Bucks Open Season Today
Yankton’s Sam Huber is one of 11 seniors for the Bucks, who open the defense of their 2021 title today (Friday) at Sioux Falls Lincoln.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Yankton Bucks soccer program finished the 2021 season by raising the Class AA championship trophy.

Even though 11 seniors return for the Bucks, Coach Dave Dannenbring knows that a repeat performance is anything but a given.

