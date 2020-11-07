HOWARD — Canistota-Freeman rallied from an early deficit and avenged its lone setback on the season with a 12-7 victory over Howard in the semifinals of the Class 9A football playoffs on Friday in Howard.
The victory sends the Pride (10-1) into the state championship game for a third consecutive year. Canistota-Freeman won both previous finals appearances.
The Pride will face the Warner Monarchs (10-0) in the championship, Thursday at 7 p.m. at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. Warner, which advanced to the final with a 26-0 victory over Wall, is in the championship game for the first time since losing to Colman-Egan in the 2016 Class 9B final.
Tyce Ortman rushed for 111 yards and a score for Canistota-Freeman. Isiah Robertson added 66 yards and a score.
For Howard, Riley Genzlinger rushed for 77 yards and a score. Kieffer Klinkhammer added 59 yards.
Defensively for the Pride, Logan Katzer had nine solo tackles and Tate Tieszen was in on eight stops. Cole Papendick added a sack.
Ty Beyer had a hand in 10 stops, including nine solo tackles, for Howard. Jaxon Kampshoff had seven solo stops.
Howard led 7-0 after one quarter on a 5-yard dive by Genzlinger. Robertson scored on a 17-yard run in the second quarter. Ortman’s 36-yard touchdown in the third quarter gave the Pride the lead for good.
Howard won the first meeting between the teams, 16-14 in three overtimes on Sept. 11 in Canistota.
HOWARD (9-1) 7 0 0 0 — 7
CANISTOTA-FREEMAN (10-1) 0 6 6 0 — 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.