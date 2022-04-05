Jared Miller, making his first pitching start of the season, allowed two hits over six shutout innings as Mount Marty downed Dakota State 9-1 in college baseball action on Tuesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Jet Weber went 3-for-4 with two doubles for Mount Marty. Josh Roemen went 3-for-3 with a double. Kiko Nunez and Nate Robertson each went 2-for-4 with a home run. Billy Hancock doubled, and Zane Salley and Caid Koletzky each had a hit in the victory.
Four players had one hit each for Dakota State: Ryan McDaniel, Noah Angstadt, Chris Burke and Seth Altwine.
Miller struck out six in the win. Ben Bohlmann and Heston Williams each pitched an inning of shutout relief, with Williams striking out three batters in the ninth after entering the game with the bases loaded.
Cole Westerlund took the loss, striking out six in his four innings of work.
Mount Marty, 24-8, returns to Great Plains Athletic Conference play next, traveling to Dordt on Friday and Saturday. Dakota State falls to 22-10.
