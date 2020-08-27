If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that change is hard.
And as the world around them goes through major changes, the Yankton Gazelles are going through changes themselves. The Gazelles, led by a new Head Coach in Heather Olson, are trying to bring a winning culture to the Yankton program.
But like most change, it takes effort and adjustment to turn the challenge into an advantage. And the Gazelles showed that effort in their 25-15, 25-16, 25-17 loss to Watertown Arrows in the Gazelles’ home opener on Thursday night at the Summit Center.
“I can’t ever fault their effort, they’re with me 100% of the time,” Olson said. “They’re still learning who I am and I’m still learning who they are so, it’s a learning process.”
That effort Olson mentioned was prevalent from the start of the match on Thursday, as the Gazelles flew to the ball and played aggressive at the net while trading points with the Arrows. But the Arrows quickly found a rhythm and the Gazelles were forced to call a timeout trailing seven. And during that timeout, Olson showed the mindset that is needed for their leader if the Gazelles want to change for the better, prompting her players to keep battling even down seven.
“Well that’s just the biggest thing, I think before they might have given up, and I’m one that doesn’t like to lose, I think you can see it in my coaching and the girls don’t like to lose either,” Olson said. “And we’re on this journey together, but we’re trying everything we can do to get a win. You know volleyball’s a funny game, it’s all about momentum and seven points is not a lot. It can be a momentum switch right away.”
The Gazelles would rally behind Olson’s motivation and pulled the momentum their way before three controversial net violations and a hitting error ended the first set at 25-15.
“Well, the funny thing is, I was telling Britta (Pietila) the nets not even moving, so it’s just how it is and if the refs calling it, you have to learn how to play with the calls,” Olson said. “And it’s just learning how to adjust to whatever call comes their way. “
The Gazelles would then battle right from the start of the second set, trading points with Arrows until three hitting errors derailed Yankton’s momentum. However, the Gazelles continued to show strong effort and grit, as they rallied to win five of six late before falling 25-16 in the second set.
Yankton would then again start the set aggressively, and trailing 6-3, went on a 7-1 rally to take a 10-7 lead. The Gazelles then continued to battle throughout the third set, but some mistimed errors prevented Yankton from taking a commanding lead, and the Arrows chipped away before finishing the night with a 25-17 third set victory.
And though the Gazelles fell in three sets, there were many positives to the night. Yankton showed a positive attitude through the entire match, and they’re effort was never in question; good signs for a program that is making its rise.
“The biggest thing is, Watertown had to beat us, and I felt tonight there were a couple sets that we beat ourselves,” Olson said. “But we can’t do that. The other team has to beat us and we have to be better than that. And I felt that at least, if we have another look at Watertown or Huron we should be able get a win.”
Now the Gazelles, 0-2, will have to prepare for the Norfolk Invite, a tournament Olson is hoping will boost the Gazelles’ season and help the program continue its challenging climb to the top of Class AA.
“I think the biggest thing is, we’re going to play hard. Last year they did pretty well, but my goal is to win it. And we have to get some wins before going into next week, because next week we have Sioux Falls Lincoln and Harrisburg so it’s not like it’s getting an easier for us, so we have to get a win when we can.”
