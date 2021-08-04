A summer of change for the Mount Marty Athletic Department continues this week, as the Lancers name a new women’s soccer coach and begin the search for a new softball coach.
Interim Athletic Director Andy Bernatow stepped into the role after former interim AD and men’s basketball coach Todd Lorensen stepped down. Since then, Bernatow has had to find a new men’s basketball coach, women’s soccer coach and now a softball coach, while also having his football coach retire and promote the assistant head coach in the process.
“When I first started as a coach and I needed players, it was just constantly recruiting,” Bernatow said. “Now, I feel like I’m constantly recruiting, but I’m looking for the next coach, or the next person that can help us with the next lead.”
Bernatow said this summer hasn’t been just about finding new coaches, but positions around the athletic department as it grows.
“With the growing, we’ve added athletic trainers, because that is a need with football,” Bernatow said. “That’s been a big step, making sure we have all the auxiliary needs in place. We still have a few places that we need to get filled.”
Tuesday, head softball coach Tate Bruckner, a Mount Marty alum, announced he is leaving coaching all together. Bruckner had coached the Lancer softball program for five years, and was an assistant baseball coach and baseball player prior to taking the reigns of the softball program.
“I spent a lot of great years here,” Bruckner said. “It’s going to be hard to leave, and the closer it gets, the more emotional I get about it. Yankton’s an amazing community and Mount Marty’s an amazing school with a lot of great people.”
Bruckner said the decision was not an easy one, and only became more difficult when Bernatow, someone who has been a mentor for Bruckner, took over as the interim AD.
“I thought about staying once Bernatow became the AD,” Bruckner said. “It made my decision even harder. It was already a tough decision to begin with, but I almost came back just because Bernatow has done so much for me, and he’s been a role model, a mentor to me.”
Bruckner said he will miss his players and the relationships he built the most, but he is happy with the progress the program made under his direction.
“That’s the hardest thing I think,” Bruckner said. “The relationships you build as a player and as a coach, they last forever and those are the hardest things to say goodbye to.”
Bruckner thanked one of his assistant coaches, Ramon Romero, for being by his side for the last five years. Bruckner said when he got the softball job, he called Bernatow and asked if Romero, who was an assistant with Bruckner on the baseball staff, could join Bruckner’s softball staff.
Bernatow said that while Bruckner is leaving, there are two coaches who are still looking to be invested in the softball program.
“We’re losing one member of the coaching staff, we still have two here that want to stay invested in the pogram,” Bernatow said. “We’re trying to figure out, with the success that they’ve had, can we keep them involved, and that’s something we need to take a hard look at and we are.”
Bernatow and the administration at Mount Marty are working on putting together some information to find the next softball coach, and they are hoping the process can be completed sooner rather than later.
“I want to be thorough (in the search),” Bernatow said. “I’m gathering information in regards to talking with people in administration here, and what they see. Also talking with the coaching staff, get a feel for what they feel is important, and I can’t talk to all the players, but I sought out a few players and talked to them. That information will help lead the process.”
Following the news of Bruckner departure Tuesday, Bernatow and the MMU Athletic Department announced another coaching change Wednesday. Cynthia Chavez has taken the head coaching job for the Lancer women’s soccer program.
Former head coach Neil Mancktelow also resigned and took a job outside of coaching according to the press release sent out by the university.
Chavez boasts a strong player career, playing at San Bernardino Valley College and Kansas Wesleyan University during her college days. Chavez was an honorable mention All-American at Kansas Wesleyan.
“Coach Chavez, when you look at her playing record, it’s phenomenal,” Bernatow said. “Throughout the process, she was highly impressive in regards to communication, the follow through and the vision in wanting to give back and wanting to be a part of the game.”
While Chavez doesn’t have any prior head coaching experience, she stayed around the game post-collegiately, first as a student assistant at Kansas Wesleyan, then as a volunteer coach at Salina Fieldhouse.
Chavez and the Lancer soccer team start their season at home against Waldorf University Aug. 28.
Bernatow and the Lancer Athletic Department has seen a lot of change in a university that is trying to build momentum athletically. Bernatow said while it can be concerning to see a lot of change in one summer, there is always opportunity for growth.
“On the administrative front, what can we do to support, provide and educate so that we can make sure that the continuity and stability is a constant,” Bernatow said. “But with that, with change is opportunity. One door shuts another door opens and can we bring in the right people and continue to try to enhance our programs.”
