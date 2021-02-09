The opening weekend of games for the Mount Marty softball program, scheduled for Feb. 13-14, has been postponed.
MMU was scheduled to play at Bethany (Kansas) on Feb. 13. Those games will now be played on Friday, Feb. 26, and will still be the season opener for the Lancers.
The Feb. 14 matchup featuring Mount Marty at McPherson (Kansas) has also been postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.