The Yankton Gazelles fell into a three-way tie for the first team outside the top five of the South Dakota High School Fastpitch Coaches Poll, announced Monday.
Harrisburg remained in the top spot. Sioux Falls Lincoln and Brandon Valley are tied for second.
Yankton is scheduled to host Sioux Falls Washington today (Tuesday).
TOP 5: 1, Harrisburg (11 first place votes) 59 points; tie-2, S.F. Lincoln (1), Brandon Valley 35; 4, O’Gorman 14; 5, S.F. Roosevelt 10
RECEIVING VOTES: Brookings 8, Yankton 8, R.C. Stevens 8, Watertown 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.