SIOUX FALLS — Reese Jansa of Sioux Falls and Robbie Herzog of New York earned top honors in the opening event of the SDGA-Sanford Golf Series, which concluded on Tuesday at Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls.
This event is also a local qualifier for the AJGA that is being held in Sioux Falls later this month.
Jansa shot a two-day score of 159, one stroke ahead of Shannon McCormick of Sioux Falls.
Maiya Muller of Beresford was the top area finisher on the girls’ side, placing sixth with a 164. Jillian Eidsness of Yankton was 21st at 189.
Herzog shot a 69 on Tuesday to post a two-day score of 144, five strokes ahead of Nash Stenberg of Sioux Falls.
Henry Homstad and Gavin Haselhorst of Yankton tied for 33rd at 173. Brody Boltjes of Platte tied for 38th at 174. Tryg Aanenson of Freeman tied for 41st at 177. Hunter Lavin of Vermillion finished 46 at 183, with Dawson Hoffman of Platte 47th at 187.
The series has five more events before the series championship on July 20. Among the series stops is a June 22 event at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club in Yankton, and July 6 at Dakota Dunes.
