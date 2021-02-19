BASKETBALL

FRIDAY’S S.D. BOYS

Aberdeen Central 72, Sioux Falls Lincoln 70

Belle Fourche 60, Faith 56

Burke 71, Alcester-Hudson 66

Castlewood 76, Estelline/Hendricks 43

Dakota Valley 79, Madison 49

Dell Rapids 57, Lennox 52

Dell Rapids St. Mary 64, Baltic 49

Elkton-Lake Benton 57, Deubrook 48

Gregory 69, Bon Homme 49

Groton Area 67, Deuel 56

Hamlin 64, Britton-Hecla 28

Jones County 70, Bennett County 65

Lemmon 61, Harding County 52

Leola/Frederick 60, Herreid/Selby Area 58

Lyman 64, Kadoka Area 34

Menno 51, Scotland 39

Parker 53, Bridgewater-Emery 51

Platte-Geddes 57, Wagner 48

Potter County 83, Highmore-Harrold 57

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 60, Pierre 38

Stanley County 60, Langford 53

Tea Area 86, Elk Point-Jefferson 57

Timber Lake 71, McIntosh 30

Tiospa Zina Tribal 65, Milbank 59

Tri-Valley 53, Beresford 44

Wall 69, Edgemont 49

Watertown 54, Brookings 40

Wessington Springs 67, James Valley Christian 31

West Central 74, Chamberlain 49

White River 92, New Underwood 28

Winner 81, Mobridge-Pollock 76

Yankton 53, Mitchell 44

FRIDAY’S S.D. GIRLS

Aberdeen Central 47, Sioux Falls Lincoln 33

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 61, Marty Indian 44

Belle Fourche 51, Faith 30

Bon Homme 53, Gayville-Volin 35

Burke 49, Alcester-Hudson 39

Centerville 48, Irene-Wakonda 45

Dakota Valley 63, Madison 25

Deubrook 57, Elkton-Lake Benton 43

Florence/Henry 76, Langford 24

Groton Area 55, Deuel 30

Hamlin 58, Britton-Hecla 23

Hill City 55, Wall 40

Howard 62, Warner 35

James Valley Christian 45, Wessington Springs 41

Jones County 71, Bennett County 56

Kadoka Area 44, Lyman 39

Lower Brule 69, Tiospa Zina Tribal 54

McCook Central/Montrose 67, Sioux Valley 45

Mitchell 53, Yankton 26

Newell 45, Timber Lake 44

North Central Co-Op 55, Sunshine Bible Academy 33

Rapid City Stevens 64, Lakota Tech 44

Redfield 53, Webster 20

Sioux Falls Christian 64, Canton 31

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48, Pierre 45

Sisseton 59, Clark/Willow Lake 52

St. Thomas More 57, Hot Springs 19

Sturgis Brown 49, Douglas 29

Tea Area 54, Elk Point-Jefferson 29

Tri-Valley 56, Beresford 36

Upton, Wyo. 63, Lead-Deadwood 36

Wagner 58, Platte-Geddes 23

Watertown 51, Brookings 29

White River 79, Philip 37

Winner 71, Mobridge-Pollock 37

FRIDAY’S NEB. BOYS

Ainsworth 58, Cody-Kilgore 35

Alliance 53, Sidney 47

Amherst 51, Broken Bow 40

Ansley-Litchfield 54, Pleasanton 45

Aquinas 62, Columbus Scotus 49

Arapahoe 57, Alma 36

Archbishop Bergan 44, West Point-Beemer 40

Ashland-Greenwood 57, Malcolm 49

Aurora 72, Holdrege 47

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 77, Pender 30

Battle Creek 55, O'Neill 53

Beatrice 57, Waverly 33

Bellevue West 83, Omaha Central 75, OT

Bertrand 48, Cambridge 31

Blue Hill 53, Heartland Lutheran 27

Boone Central/Newman Grove 74, Crofton 33

Bridgeport 81, Perkins County 51

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 56, Meridian 24

Burwell 71, CWC 27

Centennial 34, Wilber-Clatonia 32

Central City 73, Columbus Lakeview 58

Central Valley 71, Riverside 52

Centura 59, Hastings St. Cecilia 44

Chase County 79, Sutherland 40

Clarkson/Leigh 61, David City 38

Conestoga 60, Weeping Water 48

Cross County 67, Friend 41

Deshler 57, Lawrence-Nelson 48

Doniphan-Trumbull 70, Arcadia-Loup City 54

Dundy County-Stratton 70, Medicine Valley 43

Elkhorn 48, Omaha Roncalli 43

Elkhorn North 63, Hastings 58

Elm Creek 64, Hi-Line 28

Exeter/Milligan 51, Dorchester 31

Fairbury 42, Falls City 41

Franklin 48, Red Cloud 45

Freeman 58, Sterling 37

Gordon/Rushville 75, Valentine 35

Grand Island Central Catholic 50, St. Paul 31

Heartland 60, Sandy Creek 54

Hemingford 64, Crawford 27

Hitchcock County 63, South Platte 27

Howells/Dodge 50, Lutheran High Northeast 43

Humphrey St. Francis 60, Twin River 56

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 73, Plainview 26

Johnson-Brock 37, Mead 35

Kearney Catholic 39, Adams Central 36

Lincoln Christian 46, Bishop Neumann 37

Lincoln Lutheran 57, Boys Town 40

Lincoln Northeast 84, Norfolk 63

Lincoln Pius X 74, Grand Island 53

Lincoln Southeast 71, Omaha Burke 59

Loomis 57, Maxwell 45

Maywood-Hayes Center 77, Southwest 44

McCool Junction 70, Giltner 29

Milford 66, Syracuse 50

Millard North 73, Kearney 43

Millard South 54, Omaha North 25

Mitchell 74, Kimball 27

Mullen 65, Wauneta-Palisade 26

Norris 56, Wahoo 49

North Platte 71, Minden 56

North Platte St. Patrick's 58, Paxton 27

Ogallala 80, Gothenburg 51

Omaha Benson 66, Omaha Northwest 63

Omaha Concordia 53, Arlington 47

Omaha Westside 59, Gretna 37

Ord 48, Ravenna 43

Osceola 63, High Plains Community 19

Palmyra 74, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 40

Papillion-LaVista 53, Lincoln East 41

Papillion-LaVista South 73, Columbus 36

Parkview Christian 56, Diller-Odell 40

Plattsmouth 51, Omaha Gross Catholic 37

Ponca 54, Creighton 44

Potter-Dix 76, Minatare 22

Randolph 77, Hartington-Newcastle 47

Sandhills Valley 77, Hyannis 55

Sandhills/Thedford 64, Brady 33

Schuyler 53, Raymond Central 40

Scottsbluff 77, Gering 58

Shelby/Rising City 56, East Butler 37

Shelton 44, Silver Lake 34

Sioux City, West, Iowa 75, South Sioux City 62

Southern Valley 51, Axtell 31

Spalding Academy 52, St. Edward 35

St. Mary's 70, Elgin Public/Pope John 32

Stanton 48, Tri County Northeast 47

Summerland 51, Boyd County 45

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 65, South Loup 47

Sutton 70, Superior 37

Tekamah-Herman 61, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 58

Tri County 68, Lewiston 34

Wakefield 71, Homer 40

Wallace 72, Creek Valley 51

Walthill 98, Nebraska Lutheran 86

Wausa 42, Bloomfield 39

Winnebago 62, Guardian Angels 57

Wisner-Pilger 57, Madison 35

Wood River 53, Kenesaw 48

Wynot 45, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Gibbon vs. Overton, ccd.

Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha South, ccd.

FRIDAY’S NEB. GIRLS

Fremont 86, Lincoln North Star 77

Gretna 46, Omaha Westside 40, OT

Lincoln Pius X 60, Grand Island 4

Lincoln Southwest 43, Lincoln High 37

Millard North 46, Kearney 33

Millard South 74, Omaha North 22

Omaha Benson 62, Omaha Northwest 46

Omaha Burke 56, Lincoln Southeast 34

Omaha Central 74, Bellevue West 61

Papillion-LaVista 55, Lincoln East 47

Papillion-LaVista South 45, Columbus 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha South, ccd.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.