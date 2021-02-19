BASKETBALL
FRIDAY’S S.D. BOYS
Aberdeen Central 72, Sioux Falls Lincoln 70
Belle Fourche 60, Faith 56
Burke 71, Alcester-Hudson 66
Castlewood 76, Estelline/Hendricks 43
Dakota Valley 79, Madison 49
Dell Rapids 57, Lennox 52
Dell Rapids St. Mary 64, Baltic 49
Elkton-Lake Benton 57, Deubrook 48
Gregory 69, Bon Homme 49
Groton Area 67, Deuel 56
Hamlin 64, Britton-Hecla 28
Jones County 70, Bennett County 65
Lemmon 61, Harding County 52
Leola/Frederick 60, Herreid/Selby Area 58
Lyman 64, Kadoka Area 34
Menno 51, Scotland 39
Parker 53, Bridgewater-Emery 51
Platte-Geddes 57, Wagner 48
Potter County 83, Highmore-Harrold 57
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 60, Pierre 38
Stanley County 60, Langford 53
Tea Area 86, Elk Point-Jefferson 57
Timber Lake 71, McIntosh 30
Tiospa Zina Tribal 65, Milbank 59
Tri-Valley 53, Beresford 44
Wall 69, Edgemont 49
Watertown 54, Brookings 40
Wessington Springs 67, James Valley Christian 31
West Central 74, Chamberlain 49
White River 92, New Underwood 28
Winner 81, Mobridge-Pollock 76
Yankton 53, Mitchell 44
FRIDAY’S S.D. GIRLS
Aberdeen Central 47, Sioux Falls Lincoln 33
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 61, Marty Indian 44
Belle Fourche 51, Faith 30
Bon Homme 53, Gayville-Volin 35
Burke 49, Alcester-Hudson 39
Centerville 48, Irene-Wakonda 45
Dakota Valley 63, Madison 25
Deubrook 57, Elkton-Lake Benton 43
Florence/Henry 76, Langford 24
Groton Area 55, Deuel 30
Hamlin 58, Britton-Hecla 23
Hill City 55, Wall 40
Howard 62, Warner 35
James Valley Christian 45, Wessington Springs 41
Jones County 71, Bennett County 56
Kadoka Area 44, Lyman 39
Lower Brule 69, Tiospa Zina Tribal 54
McCook Central/Montrose 67, Sioux Valley 45
Mitchell 53, Yankton 26
Newell 45, Timber Lake 44
North Central Co-Op 55, Sunshine Bible Academy 33
Rapid City Stevens 64, Lakota Tech 44
Redfield 53, Webster 20
Sioux Falls Christian 64, Canton 31
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48, Pierre 45
Sisseton 59, Clark/Willow Lake 52
St. Thomas More 57, Hot Springs 19
Sturgis Brown 49, Douglas 29
Tea Area 54, Elk Point-Jefferson 29
Tri-Valley 56, Beresford 36
Upton, Wyo. 63, Lead-Deadwood 36
Wagner 58, Platte-Geddes 23
Watertown 51, Brookings 29
White River 79, Philip 37
Winner 71, Mobridge-Pollock 37
FRIDAY’S NEB. BOYS
Ainsworth 58, Cody-Kilgore 35
Alliance 53, Sidney 47
Amherst 51, Broken Bow 40
Ansley-Litchfield 54, Pleasanton 45
Aquinas 62, Columbus Scotus 49
Arapahoe 57, Alma 36
Archbishop Bergan 44, West Point-Beemer 40
Ashland-Greenwood 57, Malcolm 49
Aurora 72, Holdrege 47
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 77, Pender 30
Battle Creek 55, O'Neill 53
Beatrice 57, Waverly 33
Bellevue West 83, Omaha Central 75, OT
Bertrand 48, Cambridge 31
Blue Hill 53, Heartland Lutheran 27
Boone Central/Newman Grove 74, Crofton 33
Bridgeport 81, Perkins County 51
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 56, Meridian 24
Burwell 71, CWC 27
Centennial 34, Wilber-Clatonia 32
Central City 73, Columbus Lakeview 58
Central Valley 71, Riverside 52
Centura 59, Hastings St. Cecilia 44
Chase County 79, Sutherland 40
Clarkson/Leigh 61, David City 38
Conestoga 60, Weeping Water 48
Cross County 67, Friend 41
Deshler 57, Lawrence-Nelson 48
Doniphan-Trumbull 70, Arcadia-Loup City 54
Dundy County-Stratton 70, Medicine Valley 43
Elkhorn 48, Omaha Roncalli 43
Elkhorn North 63, Hastings 58
Elm Creek 64, Hi-Line 28
Exeter/Milligan 51, Dorchester 31
Fairbury 42, Falls City 41
Franklin 48, Red Cloud 45
Freeman 58, Sterling 37
Gordon/Rushville 75, Valentine 35
Grand Island Central Catholic 50, St. Paul 31
Heartland 60, Sandy Creek 54
Hemingford 64, Crawford 27
Hitchcock County 63, South Platte 27
Howells/Dodge 50, Lutheran High Northeast 43
Humphrey St. Francis 60, Twin River 56
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 73, Plainview 26
Johnson-Brock 37, Mead 35
Kearney Catholic 39, Adams Central 36
Lincoln Christian 46, Bishop Neumann 37
Lincoln Lutheran 57, Boys Town 40
Lincoln Northeast 84, Norfolk 63
Lincoln Pius X 74, Grand Island 53
Lincoln Southeast 71, Omaha Burke 59
Loomis 57, Maxwell 45
Maywood-Hayes Center 77, Southwest 44
McCool Junction 70, Giltner 29
Milford 66, Syracuse 50
Millard North 73, Kearney 43
Millard South 54, Omaha North 25
Mitchell 74, Kimball 27
Mullen 65, Wauneta-Palisade 26
Norris 56, Wahoo 49
North Platte 71, Minden 56
North Platte St. Patrick's 58, Paxton 27
Ogallala 80, Gothenburg 51
Omaha Benson 66, Omaha Northwest 63
Omaha Concordia 53, Arlington 47
Omaha Westside 59, Gretna 37
Ord 48, Ravenna 43
Osceola 63, High Plains Community 19
Palmyra 74, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 40
Papillion-LaVista 53, Lincoln East 41
Papillion-LaVista South 73, Columbus 36
Parkview Christian 56, Diller-Odell 40
Plattsmouth 51, Omaha Gross Catholic 37
Ponca 54, Creighton 44
Potter-Dix 76, Minatare 22
Randolph 77, Hartington-Newcastle 47
Sandhills Valley 77, Hyannis 55
Sandhills/Thedford 64, Brady 33
Schuyler 53, Raymond Central 40
Scottsbluff 77, Gering 58
Shelby/Rising City 56, East Butler 37
Shelton 44, Silver Lake 34
Sioux City, West, Iowa 75, South Sioux City 62
Southern Valley 51, Axtell 31
Spalding Academy 52, St. Edward 35
St. Mary's 70, Elgin Public/Pope John 32
Stanton 48, Tri County Northeast 47
Summerland 51, Boyd County 45
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 65, South Loup 47
Sutton 70, Superior 37
Tekamah-Herman 61, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 58
Tri County 68, Lewiston 34
Wakefield 71, Homer 40
Wallace 72, Creek Valley 51
Walthill 98, Nebraska Lutheran 86
Wausa 42, Bloomfield 39
Winnebago 62, Guardian Angels 57
Wisner-Pilger 57, Madison 35
Wood River 53, Kenesaw 48
Wynot 45, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Gibbon vs. Overton, ccd.
Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha South, ccd.
FRIDAY’S NEB. GIRLS
Fremont 86, Lincoln North Star 77
Gretna 46, Omaha Westside 40, OT
Lincoln Pius X 60, Grand Island 4
Lincoln Southwest 43, Lincoln High 37
Millard North 46, Kearney 33
Millard South 74, Omaha North 22
Omaha Benson 62, Omaha Northwest 46
Omaha Burke 56, Lincoln Southeast 34
Omaha Central 74, Bellevue West 61
Papillion-LaVista 55, Lincoln East 47
Papillion-LaVista South 45, Columbus 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha South, ccd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.