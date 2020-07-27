The Yankton Lakers scored eight straight runs, then held on for an 8-7 victory over Vermillion in Class A District amateur baseball action on Monday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
The victory sends the Lakers to a matchup against the Sioux Falls Squirrels today (Tuesday) in Yankton. Vermillion will face the loser of that contest on Wednesday in Yankton.
Collin Zahrbock went 3-for-4 with a triple and two doubles for Yankton. Rex Ryken also had three hits. Owen Feser doubled and singled. Miles Carda and Drew Lawrence each doubled. Sam Mooney added a hit in the victory.
Alex Mogensen went 3-for-4 with a double, and Carter Kratz homered for Vermillion. Cole Anderson went 2-for-4 with a triple. Braden Smutz, Nate Robertson, Travis Webber and Riley Johnson each had a hit in the effort.
Kieren Luellman went the distance, striking out nine, for the win. Anderson took the loss, striking out five in his five innings of work.
VERMILLION 102 000 004 — 7 10 2
YANKTON 003 010 40X — 8 11 2
Cole Anderson, Colin Bertram (6), Braden Smutz (8) and Nate Robertson; Kieren Luellman and Jacob Just, Owen Feser (4)
