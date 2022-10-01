Seventh-ranked Northwestern recorded 11 blocks, keeping Mount Marty hitters from getting on track in a 25-12, 25-21, 25-13 victory over the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball action on Saturday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.

Jazlin De Haan led Northwestern (14-4, 5-3 GPAC) with 13 kils, five assisted blocks and nine digs. Katie Peters had eight kills and four assisted blocks. Alysen Dexter also had eight kills. Macay Van’t Hul posted eight assisted blocks. Liv Reitsma posted 18 assists, Jadeyn Schutt had 12 assists and Olivia Granstra added 11 digs in the victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.