Seventh-ranked Northwestern recorded 11 blocks, keeping Mount Marty hitters from getting on track in a 25-12, 25-21, 25-13 victory over the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball action on Saturday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
Jazlin De Haan led Northwestern (14-4, 5-3 GPAC) with 13 kils, five assisted blocks and nine digs. Katie Peters had eight kills and four assisted blocks. Alysen Dexter also had eight kills. Macay Van’t Hul posted eight assisted blocks. Liv Reitsma posted 18 assists, Jadeyn Schutt had 12 assists and Olivia Granstra added 11 digs in the victory.
For Mount Marty, Alexis Kirkman had five kills and five assisted blocks. Jadie DeLange, Julia Weber, Alex Ruth and Gabby Ruth each had four kills.
Also for the Lancers (6-10, 1-7 GPAC), Erika Langloss posted 12 assists, with Weber recording seven. Katelyn Chytka had 12 digs.
The Raiders came out in an unexpected rotation, which had the Lancers scrambling for much of the opening set.
“They normally run a 5-1 (one setter all the way around), but they split and ran a 6-2,” said MMU head coach Belen Albertos. “We had to change things up and, in the first set, we were trying to figure it out.”
The Lancers took the early lead in the second set and kept the Raiders at bay, running off three straight points late to take a 21-19 lead and force a Northwestern time out.
“In the second we really did a good job of adjusting. We made the other team make more mistakes,” Albertos said. “But we couldn’t finish. We need to give them credit as well.”
In the final frame, Northwestern put together a run with Dexter at the service line to put the match out of reach.
“We got stuck in a rotation with their best server at the line,” Albertos said.
Saturday’s match ended a run of six straight Lancer opponents ranked in the NAIA Top 25. While the Lancers were winless in those matches, Albertos learned that her team could compete.
“When we play the way we know how to play, we can play with those teams,” she said. “But we don’t know how to maintain that level yet.”
The Lancers face their final non-conference opponent on Tuesday, hosting Dakota State (11-11). The Trojans received votes in this week’s NAIA poll.
“It’s good to have a non-conference opponent at that level to get us ready for those conference games,” Albertos said.
Start time for the match is 7 p.m. at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
