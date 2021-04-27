SALEM — Ethan-Parkston finished second in the girls’ division and third in the boys’ division of the Danielsen Relays, held Tuesday in Salem.
Hanson won the boys’ title with 127.5 points, followed by Mount Vernon-Plankinton (111) and Ethan-Parkston (95.67). Menno was seventh with 46 points.
Hanson won four events, including Colton Dillon (shot put, 42-8 1/4) and Hayden Bahmuller (discus, 146-5) sweeping the throws. Also for the Beavers, Thailan Hallman won the 400 (51.23) and the squad won the 1600 relay (3:41.65).
Ethan-Parkston also won four events, including three relays: 400 (46.04), 800 (1:37.57) and medley (3:53.49). Cole Prunty won the long jump for Ethan-Parkston with a winning mark of 20-2.
Mount Vernon-Plankinton’s Reece Risseeuw swept the hurdle races, finishing in 16.09 in the 110s and 43.13 in the 300s.
The MVP girls ran away with team honors, 149.5 to 101 over Ethan-Parkston. Menno was third with 75 points.
MVP won five events, including the 200 (28.03) and 800 (2:23.41) from Berkeley Engelland. Also for the Titans, Brianna Gerlach won the triple jump (31-10 1/2), Emilee Fox won the 400 (1:02.78) and the squad won the 800 relay (1:56.26).
Ethan-Parkston won four events, including the 3200 (10:51.47) and medley relays (4:34.48). Lindsey Roth won the 1600 (5:36.78) and Emma Yost won the discus (123-7) for the squad.
Menno scored a pair of victories, Jesse Munkvold in the 100-meter hurdles (16.21) and Raygen Diede in the shot put (36-0 1/2).
