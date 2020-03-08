BROOKINGS — The Mount Marty College foursome of Dewayne Robinson, Jonah Rechtenbaugh, Taven McKee and Paul Paul added to their national resume with a seventh place finish in the men’s 1600-meter relay at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday in Brookings.
MMC finished the race in 3:16.40. It marked the second straight season that the Lancer foursome placed seventh at the indoor national meet. The foursome also placed eighth at outdoor nationals in 2019.
William Carey, the overall national champion, won the event in 3:13.50.
Also on Saturday, Dakota State junior Traia Hubbard finished fifth in the women’s shot put to earn her first career indoor All-American honor. The Gayville-Volin grad recorded a toss of 45-11 1/2 on her final throw in prelims to claim the honor.
On Friday, Hastings sophomore Cole Schmidt earned All-American honors, placing seventh in the men’s long jump. The former Hartington-Newcastle standout posted a mark of 23-3 1/2 on his final jump of the competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.