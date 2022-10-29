ONIDA — Dashel Spurrell’s third touchdown pass of the game put Irene-Wakonda ahead for good as the Eagles upended fourth-seeded Sully Buttes in the quarterfinals of the Class 9B football playoffs, Thursday in Onida.
Spurrell finished 12-of-19 passing for 198 yards for Irene-Wakonda (5-5), which advances to a semifinal showdown with top-seeded Herreid-Selby Area on Nov. 4. Spurrell also rushed for 84 yards.
Also for Irene-Wakonda, Miles Pollman had five catches for 111 yards and two scores. Clay Broderson had a pair of touchdown catches and Chase Dahlerup rushed for 78 yards and a score in the victory.
Broderson’s second touchdown catch of the game, a 5-yarder in the fourth quarter, allowed the Eagles to rally from a 30-28 deficit.
Sully Buttes finished with a 7-3 record.
IRENE-WAKONDA (5-5) 8 6 14 8 — 36
SULLY BUTTES (7-3) 6 8 16 0 — 30
