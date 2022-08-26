Mount Marty finished fifth in its men’s golf invitational, which concluded on Friday at Fox Run Golf Course.
Morningside won the team title with a 599. Morningside’s ‘B’ squad and Northeast Community College finished at 617, followed by Dakota Wesleyan JV (634) and MMU (637).
Morningside’s Jackson Sitzman won the individual title, shooting a two-day score of 1-under 143. Philip Magset of Morningside and Braden Bernaldo of Morningside ‘B’ tied for second at 148, five strokes off the pace.
Mount Marty was led by Ted Bengston, who shot a two-day score of 156. Bennett Cassens finished 14th at 157. Reid Hansen tied for 27th at 164. Carson Pedersen tied for 32nd at 167. Jimmie Cunningham finished tied for 35th at 168.
Next up for the Mount Marty men is the two-day Blue River Classic, Sept. 6 and 7 at Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln, Nebraska.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Morningside A 599; T2, Morningside B 617; T2, Northeast 617; 4, DWU JV 634; 5, Mount Marty 637; 6, Concordia B 650; 7, Central CC 651; 8, Sisseton Wahpeton 675
TOP 15: 1, Jackson Sitzman, Morningside 143; T2, Braden Bernaldo, Morningside B 148; T2, Philip Magset, Morningside 148; 4, Macon Larson, DWU JV 149; 5, Mason Burger, Morningside B 150; T6, Rockney Peck, Northeast 151; T6, Cletus Petersen, Morningside B 151; 8, Will Topolski, Morningside 153; 9, Kody Sander, Northeast 154; T10, James Evans, Morningside 155; T10, Austin Merrow, DWU JV 155; T12, Jacob Woodmancy, Concordia B 156; T12, Ted Bengston, Mount Marty 156; 14, Bennett Cassens, Mount Marty 157; T15, Devlin Arensberg, Northeast 158; T15, Caleb Barse 158; T15, Emmet Hansen, Northeast 158; T15, Blake Barner, Central 158
