WYNOT, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils will head into the Christmas break at 7-0 after a 62-30 victory over Randolph in Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Charlie Schroeder scored 17 points for Wynot. Chase Schroeder posted 11 points and four steals. Colin Wieseler added five steals.
Jacob Calder led Randolph with 14 points. Collyn Beal grabbed seven rebounds.
Both teams return to action on Dec. 28. Wynot plays host Crofton in the Crofton Holiday Tournament, while Randolph hosts its Holiday Tournament.
RANDOLPH (0-6) 9 5 11 5 — 30
WYNOT (7-0) 11 21 20 10 — 62
Dakota Valley 72, Tea Area 61
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Isaac Bruns scored 30 points to lead Dakota Valley past Tea Area 72-61 in Dakota XII Conference boys’ basketball action on Monday.
The game had been postponed from Dec. 10.
Randy Rosenquist posted 18 points, four assists and four steals for Dakota Valley. Jaxson Wingert added 16 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.
No statistics were reported for Tea Area (1-1), which hosts O’Gorman on Dec. 30.
Dakota Valley, 3-0, plays Platte-Geddes in the Parkston Classic on Dec. 28.
Beresford 55, Baltic 40
BERESFORD — Andrew Atwood scored a game-high 20 points to lead Beresford past Baltic 55-40 in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
The game had originally been scheduled for Dec. 10.
Tate Van Otterloo added 17 points for Beresford.
Corbin Wirkus scored 13 points to lead Baltic.
Beresford, 1-2, travels to Sioux Valley today (Tuesday). Baltic hosts Sioux Valley on Dec. 29.
BALTIC (0-3) 6 8 11 15 — 40
BERESFORD (1-2) 14 18 16 7 — 55
Elgin Public-Pope John 59, Creighton 43
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Colton Wright scored 21 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to lead Elgin Public-Pope John past Creighton 59-43 in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Paiton Hoferer added 10 points for EP-PJ.
Creighton put three players in double figures, led by Brady Eggers’ 16. Taylor Nilson scored 13 points and Cade Hammer added 12 points for the Bulldogs.
EP-PJ, 6-1, plays in the Madison Holiday Tournament Dec. 28-29. Creighton is off until its Holiday Tournament, Dec. 29-30.
ELGIN P-PJ (6-1) 16 8 20 15 — 59
CREIGHTON (2-5) 13 7 8 15 — 43
Howard 70, Freeman 33
FREEMAN — Howard claimed a 70-33 victory over Freeman in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
No statistics were reported for Howard (2-1), which faces Freeman Academy-Marion in the Hoop City Classic on Dec. 29 in Sioux Falls.
Bradey Kaufman led Freeman with 12 points. Blake Rumelhart had eight rebounds.
Freeman is off until a Jan. 4 matchup at Irene-Wakonda.
HOWARD (2-1) 18 22 16 14 — 70
FREEMAN (0-5) 8 16 6 3 — 33
Wausa 63, Niobrara-Verdigre 45
WAUSA, Neb. — Wausa used strong finishes to each half to claim a 63-45 victory over Niobrara-Verdigre in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Wausa outscored the Cougars 15-7 in the second quarter and 16-9 in the fourth quarter.
Jaxon Claussen scored 23 points to lead Wausa. Jon Nissen added 12 points.
No statistics were reported for Niobrara-Verdigre, which hosts the Verdigre Booster Club Holiday Tournament Dec. 27-28.
Wausa, 5-2, plays in the Creighton Holiday Tournament Dec. 29-30.
NIOBRARA-VERDIGRE (0-6) 16 7 13 9 — 45
WAUSA (5-2) 16 15 16 16 — 63
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.