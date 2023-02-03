HURLEY — Nick Hanson posted 30 points, 19 rebounds and four blocked shots to lead Viborg-Hurley past Freeman Academy-Marion 59-42 in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Brady Schroedermeier finished with 11 points, four assists and three steals for Viborg-Hurley. Bryson Morrison had eight rebounds and four assists in the victory.
Matthew Hagen scored 20 points to lead Freeman Academy-Marion. Connor Epp added 12 points.
Viborg-Hurley faces McLaughlin in the Heritage Classic in Sioux Falls today (Saturday). Freeman Academy-Marion travels to Tri-Valley today.
Viborg-Hurley won the JV game 38-20 and the ‘C’ game 37-30.
FR. ACAD.-MAR. (6-7) 10 5 16 11 — 42
VIBORG-HURLEY (11-2) 11 12 21 15 — 59
Gregory 46, Parkston 43
GREGORY — Gregory outscored Parkston 17-5 in the third quarter, then held on for a 46-43 victory over the Trojans in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Cruz Klundt had 16 points and four assists to lead Gregory. Noah Bearshield scored 12 points. Jackson Bolander had nine points and four assists, and Daniel Mitchell grabbed 10 rebounds in the victory.
Kaleb Weber and Will Jodozi each had 12 points for Parkston.
Gregory, 8-6, is off until a Feb. 10 trip to Scotland. Parkston hosts Tea Area on Monday.
PARKSTON (6-7) 9 13 5 16 — 43
GREGORY (8-6) 15 7 17 7 — 46
Irene-Wakonda 56, Menno 26
MENNO — Irene-Wakonda jumped out to a 16-4 lead after one quarter and didn’t look back, claiming a 56-26 victory over Menno in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Dashel Spurrell led Irene-Wakonda with 11 points, four assists and five steals. Miles Pollman finished with 10 points and four assists. Jake Kuhl posted eight points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Sam Hansen scored eight points and Garrett Libby added four assists in the victory.
Kadeyn Ulmer and Blake Rames each had six points, with Ulmer posting three steals, for Menno. Ajay Herrboldt added six rebounds.
Irene-Wakonda, 8-7, is off until a Feb. 10 home contest against Vermillion. Menno travels to Canistota on Tuesday.
IRENE-WAKONDA (8-7) 16 15 12 13 — 56
MENNO (3-11) 4 6 11 5 — 26
Bon Homme 53, Avon 44
TYNDALL — Bon Homme used four players in double figures to claim a 53-44 victory over Avon in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Landon Bares finished with 12 points and eight rebounds to lead the balanced Cavalier attack. Easton Mudder scored 11 points. Chapin Cooper had 10 points, five assists and three steals. Riley Rothschadl also had 10 points in the victory.
Landon Thury scored a game-high 17 points for Avon. Aziah Meyer added 12 points.
Bon Homme hosts Burke on Tuesday.
AVON 6 9 13 16 — 44
BON HOMME 14 12 14 13 — 53
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 59, Marty 51
TRIPP — Tripp-Delmont-Armour built a 33-20 halftime lead and claimed a 59-51 victory over Marty in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Isaac Wunder scored 22 points, and Mason Reiner had 13 points and four steals for TDA (11-2). Riley Spaans had 12 points and nine rebounds. Jaden Groeneweg added nine rebounds and five assists in the victory.
Greg Zephier led Marty with 21 points. Benicio Zephier added 15 points.
TDA travels to Wessington Springs today (Saturday).
Marty won the JV game 39-38.
MARTY 14 6 19 12 — 51
TRI-DEL-ARM 12 21 13 13 — 59
Bridgewater-Emery 59, Gayville-Volin 27
GAYVILLE — Sutton Arend posted 30 points and nine rebounds to lead Bridgewater-Emery past Gayville-Volin 59-27 in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Aguer Van Sickle scored 11 points and Sam Hofer added six assists in the victory.
Spencer Karstens scored 11 points and Preston Karstens scored nine points for Gayville-Volin.
Bridgewater-Emery, 9-5, travels to Scotland on Tuesday. Gayville-Volin hosts Freeman Academy-Marion on Tuesday.
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY (9-5) 16 15 14 14 — 59
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (3-11) 7 3 6 11 — 27
Mid-State Conf.
Cedar Catholic 61, O’Neill 24
PIERCE, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic advanced to the final of the Mid-State Conference Boys’ Basketball Tournament with a 61-24 rout of O’Neill on Friday in Pierce, Nebraska.
The Trojans will return to Pierce today (Saturday) to play Wayne for the championship. O’Neill will play Pierce for third.
For O’Neill, Turner Heiss led the way with six points. Kyler Dean had six rebounds.
CEDAR CATHOLIC (15-3) 17 15 14 15 — 61
O’NEILL (13-4) 6 8 7 3 — 24
Boone Central 71, Crofton 35
WEST POINT, Neb. — Boone Central eliminated Crofton from the Mid-State Conference Tournament with a 71-35 decision in the consolation semifinals on Friday in West Point, Nebraska.
Boone Central will play for fifth place today (Saturday) in Pierce, Nebraska.
For Crofton, Simon McFarland scored 18 points. Braxston Foxhoven had 10 points and Zac Arens added seven points for the Warriors.
Crofton travels to Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family on Tuesday.
BOONE CENTRAL (13-6) 18 12 21 20 — 71
CROFTON (4-15) 10 10 7 8 — 35
