The Dell Rapids Mudcats (Class B) and the Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels (Class A), the defending state champions, continue to lead their respective classes in this week's South Dakota amateur baseball poll.
In Class A, Yankton is receiving votes. In Class B, Tabor is receiving votes.
There will be no poll next week. The final poll will be released the week of July 17-23.
Class A: 1. Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels; 2. Brookings Cubs; 3. Renner Monarchs; 4. Sioux Falls Brewers; 5. (Tie) Tea Steam and Castlewood Ravens. Others receiving votes: Aberdeen Circus Sports Bar and Yankton Tappers.
Class B: 1. Dell Rapids Mudcats; 2. Winner-Colome Pheasants; 3. (Tie) Garretson Bluejays and Canova Gang; 5. Larchwood (Iowa) Diamonds; 6. (Tie) Lennox Only One Alpacas and Alexandria Angels; 8. Humboldt-Hartford Gamecocks; 9. Mount Vernon Mustangs; 10. Lake Norden Lakers. Others receiving votes: Dell Rapids PBR, Dimock-Emery Raptors, Tabor Bluebirds and Flandreau Cardinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.