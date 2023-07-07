Tappers Receive Votes In Class A Poll
Yankton pitcher Kieren Luellman sends the ball home during the Tappers' amateur baseball game against Wynot, Wednesday at Yankton's Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium. Yankton is receiving votes in the latest South Dakota Amateur Baseball poll, announced late Thursday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Dell Rapids Mudcats (Class B) and the Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels (Class A), the defending state champions, continue to lead their respective classes in this week's South Dakota amateur baseball poll.

In Class A, Yankton is receiving votes. In Class B, Tabor is receiving votes.

