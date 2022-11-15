SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fourth-year junior Elizabeth Juhnke has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Offensive Peak Performer of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.

Juhnke, honored for the 14th time in her career and eighth time this season, averaged 6.14 kills per set in South Dakota’s eighth week of league play. The Coyotes clinched the regular season conference title after their win over Oral Roberts Saturday. South Dakota will be the No. 1 seed in the Summit League Tournament next week.

