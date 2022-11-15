SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fourth-year junior Elizabeth Juhnke has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Offensive Peak Performer of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Juhnke, honored for the 14th time in her career and eighth time this season, averaged 6.14 kills per set in South Dakota’s eighth week of league play. The Coyotes clinched the regular season conference title after their win over Oral Roberts Saturday. South Dakota will be the No. 1 seed in the Summit League Tournament next week.
The Coyotes extended their win streak to 13 games after defeating Kansas City and Oral Roberts last week. Juhnke recorded match-high kill numbers in both matches, with 21 kills against Kansas City and 22 kills against Oral Roberts.
On Thursday, Juhnke’s 21 kills boosted her season total to 578, making her the USD program leader for most kills in a single season. On Saturday, Juhnke’s 22 kills brought her career total to 1,927, making her USD’s all-time career kills leader.
The Lakeville, Minnesota, native continues to lead the nation in kills and kills per set. Her 14 career weekly honors are second in league history. With a season total of 600 kills, Juhnke is just the fourth player in Summit League history to record 600 kills in a single season.
“Elizabeth was instrumental in our wins this past weekend,” said head coach Leanne Williamson. “She continues to learn and get better as each match goes on, even as opponents key in on defending her. It has been fun to watch her compete at such a high level as the season has progressed!”
The Coyotes return to Vermillion to host the North Dakota duo in the last regular season weekend of the year. South Dakota hosts North Dakota State on Thursday at 7 p.m. before taking on North Dakota on Saturday at 4:45 p.m.
