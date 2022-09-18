BROOKINGS —South Dakota State scored touchdowns on each of its first three offensive possessions and tallied 38 consecutive points in one stretch en route to a 45-17 victory over Butler in the 55th Beef Bowl Saturday night at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.
Playing before a crowd of 16,414, the Jackrabbits improved to 2-1 overall. Butler dropped to 2-1 on the young season.
The Jackrabbits finished with their most prolific offensive performance of the season by far, racking up a 463-264 advantage in total offense. Mark Gronowski ended the night 17-of-25 passing for 279 yards and added 55 rushing yards on eight attempts. Isaiah Davis led the ground game with 74 yards on 11 carries, while Jadon Janke tallied 87 receiving yards on five catches.
Canyon Bauer contributed career highs of five catches and 76 receiving yards for SDSU. Angel Johnson (Viborg) had his first collegiate touchdown run in the victory.
Bret Bushka paced Butler with 211 yards through the air on 18-of-31 passing and gained a team-best 29 rushing yards on nine carries.
South Dakota State opens Missouri Valley Football Conference play Sept. 24 at Missouri State in a battle between top-10 teams. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Plaster Stadium in Springfield, Missouri, with coverage on ESPN3.com.
