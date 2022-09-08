VERMILLION — The South Dakota women’s soccer team earned a hard-fought draw in tonight’s game against Drake. After giving up two straight goals following a 1-0 early advantage, the Coyotes were able to tie the game early in the second half. A couple of quality chances by both sides were not able to break through and the game ended in a 2-2 tie. USD moves to 1-5-2 on the year while Drake brings its record to 1-4-2 in 2022. 

South Dakota was able to take the lead early on after cashing in their second shot of the evening. After a free kick and a throw in inside the USD offensive zone, Janaina Zanin found herself with the ball at the top of the box. Zanin pushed the ball to Lexie Wood who was unguarded a few yards outside the box. Wood put a touch on the ball and fired a ball straight into the upper 90 of the goal. Wood’s second goal of the year put South Dakota up less than 10 minutes into the contest. 

