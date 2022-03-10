VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota athletic department will host an NCAA women’s basketball tournament selection show watch party Sunday evening inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with programming to start at 6:40 p.m.
South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit, her staff and players will be on the court watching the unveiling of the 68-team field in a live show that begins at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
The event is free and open to the public.
South Dakota (27-5) clinched the Summit League’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday with a 56-45 win over South Dakota State in the Summit League Tournament championship game. Leading the Coyotes to the trophy were all-Summit Tournament picks Chloe Lamb (MVP) and Hannah Sjerven. Also averaging double-figures through the three games were Liv Korngable and Grace Larkins. USD has won three-straight Summit League Tournament titles.
This will be South Dakota’s fourth-straight NCAA Tournament berth under Plitzuweit and fifth appearance in NCAA Division I.
John Thayer will serve as emcee for the event with several guest speakers throughout the night.
