BASEBALL
S.D. STATE CLASS B Am. TOURN.
Aug. 2-13 at Mitchell
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Lennox Only One 12, Milbank 3
Lake Norden 1, Flandreau 0
Thursday, Aug. 3
Tabor 8, Akron 1
Dell Rapids Mudcats 12, Lennox-Chancellor-Worthing 2, 7 innings
Winner-Colome 9, Plankinton 0
Mount Vernon 17, Four Corners 6, 8 innings
Friday, Aug. 4
Lesterville 5, Platte 4
Menno 8, Northville 3
Canova 14, Elkton 0, 7 innings
GAME 10: Clark vs. Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5
GAME 11: Wessington Springs vs. Larchwood, 11 a.m.
GAME 12: Hartford-Humboldt Gamecocks vs. Crofton, 1 p.m.
GAME 13: Miller-Wessington vs. Dimock-Emery, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 14: Kimball-White Lake vs. Elk Point, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 6
GAME 15: Dell Rapids PBR vs. Parkston Mudcats, 11 a.m.
GAME 16: Madison vs. Volga, 1 p.m.
SECOND ROUND
Sunday, Aug. 6
GAME 17: Lennox Only One vs. Lake Norden, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 18: Dell Rapids Mudcats vs. Tabor, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 7
GAME 19: Mount Vernon vs. Winner-Colome, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 20: Lesterville vs. Menno, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
GAME 21: Canova vs. Game 10 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 22: Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
GAME 23: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 24: Game 16 winner vs. Game 15 winner, 7:30 p.m.
S.D. STATE CLASS A Am. TOURN.
Aug. 4-6 Yankton, Aug. 11-13 Mitchell
Friday, Aug. 4
Sioux Falls Brewers 8, Yankton Tappers 5
GAME 2A: Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels vs. Black Hills A’s, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5
GAME 3A: Yankton Tappers vs. Game 2A loser, 11 a.m.
GAME 4A: Sioux Falls Brewers vs. Game 2A winner, 1 p.m.
GAME 5A: Rapid City Diamondbacks vs. Brookings Cubs, 5 p.m.
GAME 6A: Renner Monarchs vs. Aberdeen Circus, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 6
GAME 7A: Game 5A loser vs. Game 6A loser, 11 a.m.
GAME 8A: Game 5A winner vs. Game 6A winner, 1 p.m.
S.D. VFW 16-UNDER
CLASS A TOURN.
Aug. 4-6 at Beresford
First Round, Aug. 4
Tri-Valley Maroon 13, Dakota Valley 9
Dell Rapids 6, West Central 3
Volga 5, Madison Maroon 2
Vermillion 10, Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 2
Consolation, Aug. 5
Dakota Valley vs. West Central, 11 a.m.
Madison Maroon vs. Beresford-Alcester-Hudson, 1 p.m.
Semifinals, Aug. 5
Tri-Valley Maroon vs. Dell Rapids, 3 p.m.
Volga vs. Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Final Round, Aug. 6
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 11 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
CLASS B TOURN.
Aug. 4-6 at Parkston
First Round, Aug. 4
Alexandria 8, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 7
Scotland-Menno 7, Elkton 4
Tyndall 10, Hamlin 0, 6 innings
Parkston 2, Canova 1
Consolation, Aug. 5
Mount Vernon-Plankinton vs. Elkton, 11 a.m.
Hamlin vs. Canova, 1:30 p.m.
Semifinals, Aug. 5
Alexandria vs. Scotland-Menno, 4 p.m.
Tyndall vs. Parkston, 6:30 p.m.
Final Round, Aug. 6
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 11 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 1:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
S.D. CLASS B JUNIOR LEGION
Aug. 4-6 at Lennox
First Round, Aug. 4
Winner-Colome 3, Elk Point-Jefferson 0
Belle Fourche 3, Warner-Ipswich-Northwestern 0
S.F. Post 911 5, Groton 2
Lennox 12, Martin 2, 6 innings
Consolation, Aug. 5
Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Warner-Ipswich-Northwestern, 10 a.m.
Groton vs. Martin, 30 minutes after previous game
Winner-Colome vs. Belle Fourche, 30 minutes after previous game
S.F. Post 911 vs. Lennox, 30 minutes after previous game
Final Round, Aug. 6
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 12:30 p.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 30 minutes after previous game
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 30 minutes after previous game
VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
COED SAND LEAGUE
8/2 TOURN. RESULTS: Astec Attackers def. MoJo’s Rough Sets 16-21; 21-18, 21-11; Calm Your Tips def. Edward Jones 24-22, 21-15; Czeckers def. Ryken Tax & Book Keeping 21-14, 19-21, 21-16; O’Malley’s Big Hitties def. Re Set /I-V Hydrations 21-11, 21-10; Kicken Astec def. Care Close to Home 21-11, 21-9; Frick def. Date Night 21-8, 21-13; Bro’s def. Sandy Beavers 21-12, 21-13; Here for Ben’s Beer def. Day Drinkers 21-11, 21-7
7/26 RESULTS: Kicken Astec def. Bro’s 21-6, 21-19, 22-20; Czeckers def. Re Set /I-V Hydrations 21-15, 21-13, 21-8; Calm Your Tips def. def. Day Drinkers 21-12, 21-16, 22-20; O’Malley’s Big Hitties def. Sandy Beavers 21-8, 21-6, 21-14; Frick def. MoJo’s Rough Sets 21-11, 21-6, 21-16; Here for Ben’s Beer def. Date Night 21-15, 21-9, 21-16; Astec Attackers def. Ryken Tax & Book Keeping 23-21, 22-20, 21-9; Edward Jones def. Care Close to Home 21-15, 21-7, 21-13
FINAL STANDINGS: O’Malley’s Big Hitties 8-0, Here for Ben’s Beer 8-0, Kicken Astec 7-1, Calm Your Tips 6-2, Astec Attackers 6-2, Frick 5-3, Bro’s 4-4, Czeckers 4-4, Ryken Tax & Book Keeping 4-4, Sandy Beavers 3-5, Date Night 2-6, MoJo’S Rough Sets 2-6, Edward Jones 2-6, Care Close to Home 1-7, Day Drinkers 1-7, Re Set /I-V Hydrations 1-7
WOMEN’S SAND LEAGUE
7/28 RESULTS: Bumping Ugly def. Sand Eaters 21-18, 13-21, 21-10; Astec Aces def. Cracking Knees 21-8, 21-6, 21-8; The Walnut def. All About That Ace 21-9; 21-18, 21-9; Block Party def. Volly Llamas 21-5, 21-8, 21-7; The Lemonade Stand def. I Got It….Or Not via forfeit; Cuka Digger’s def. Serves of Steel 21-18, 21-15, 18-21
7/20 RESULTS: Serves of Steel def. Volly Llamas 21-16, 21-12, 21-11; Block Party def. I Got It….Or Not 21-11, 18-21, 21-14; The Lemonade Stand def. All About That Ace 21-14; 21-5, 21-9; Sand Eaters def. Cuka Digger’s 21-18, 14-21, 21-14; The Walnut def. Astec Aces 21-17, 17-21, 21-11; Bumping Ugly def. Cracking Knees via forfeit
FINAL STANDINGS: Sand Eaters 8-1, The Walnut 8-1, Bumping Ugly 7-2, Block Party 7-2, Astec Aces 6-3, Serves of Steel 5-4, Cuka Digger’s 5-4, The Lemonade Stand 5-4, All About That Ace 1-8, I Got It….Or Not 1-8, Volly Llamas 1-8, Cracking Knees 0-9
SOFTBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
COED LEAGUE
7/30 RESULTS: POET def. Kasey’s Crushers 15-6; Kloucek Electric def. Capt. Norms Sons of Pitches 22-8; K-Construction def. Astec Crushers 10-5; Marquardt Transportation def. Bad News Bears 13-7; Sacred Heart Hitters def. Boat House 19-9; Angels def. Steffen’s Constructions 12-11; Digger’s Militia def. Hunhoff Hillbillies 10-8
7/23 RESULTS: Sacred Heart Hitters def. POET 7-6; Kasey’s Crushers def. Kloucek Electric via forfeit; Digger’s Militia def. Capt. Norms Sons of Pitches 19-7; Steffen’s Constructions def. Hunhoff Hillbillies 8-7; Astec Crushers def. Bad News Bears 7-6; Marquardt Transportation def. Angels 21-6; K-Construction def. Boat House 19-0
7/16 RESULTS: Kloucek Electric def. POET 20-0; Hunhoff Hillbillies def. Capt. Norms Sons of Pitches 3-0; K-Construction def. Marquardt Transportation 9-1; Boat House def. Kasey’s Crushers 6-1; Sacred Heart Hitters def. Astec Crushers 12-3; Digger’s Militia def. Angels 16-2; Bad News Bears def. Steffen’s Constructions 11-1
STANDINGS: Kloucek Electric 7-1, Marquardt Transportation 6-2, Diggers Militia 6-2, K-Construction 6-2, Hunhoff Hillbillies 5-3, Astec Crushers 5-3, Bad News Bears 5-3, Capt. Norms Sons of Pitches 4-4, Angels 4-4, Sacred Heart Hitters 3-5, Steffen’s Constructions 2-6, POET 2-6, Kasey’s Crushers 1-7, Boat House 0-8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.