RANDOLPH, Neb. — Ponca shot 54 percent in the second half on the way to a 66-44 victory over Randolph in Thursday night boys’ basketball action in Randolph, Nebraska.
Bryar Bennett finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Ponca (2-1), while Dalton Lamprecht tallied 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Aden Anderson recorded 11 points and seven rebounds, and Taylor Korth added 10 points.
In the loss for Randolph (0-2), Tristan Mosel had 19 points and eight rebounds, Justin Haselhorst had 15 points and six assists, and Sam Korth posted four points and nine rebounds.
Ponca hosts Irene-Wakonda today (Saturday).
PONCA (2-1) 9 14 20 23 — 66
RANDOLPH (0-2) 15 6 14 9 — 44
