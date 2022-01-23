HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic built a 25-15 halftime lead on the way to a 56-38 victory over Guardian Angels Central Catholic in Mid-State Conference boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Carson Arens scored 13 points, and Jaxson Bernecker had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Cedar Catholic. Tate Thoene added 10 points in the victory.
Reese Schlecht led Guardian Angels with 15 points.
Cedar Catholic, 13-3, hosts O’Neill on Monday. Guardian Angels is off until the Mid-State Conference Tournament, Feb. 1-5 in Wayne and Pierce.
GACC (4-12) 6 9 6 17 — 38
CEDAR CATHOLIC (13-3) 9 16 14 17 — 56
Freeman Academy-Marion 69, Avon 23
FREEMAN — Freeman Academy-Marion built a 30-12 halftime lead on the way to a 69-23 victory over Avon in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Thalen Schroeder finished with 19 points and three assists for Freeman Academy-Marion. Connor Epp had 13 points, three steals and three assists. Matthew Hagen added 11 points and five rebounds in the win.
For Avon, Landon Thury and Lincoln Thury each had six points.
Freeman Academy-Marion travels to Bridgewater-Emery on Tuesday. Avon heads to Marty on Monday.
FR. ACAD.-MAR. 12 18 22 17 — 69
AVON 4 8 6 5 — 23
Flandreau 56, Parker 47
FLANDREAU — Flandreau outlasted Parker 56-47 in Big East Conference boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Chase LeBrun scored 18 points, and Tash Lunday had 17 points and seven rebounds for Flandreau. Alex Anderson added 11 points and five assists.
Carter Robertson scored a game-high 21 points for Parker. Davin Fuller added 16 points.
Flandreau, 11-1, hosts Garretson on Tuesday. Parker, 5-9, travels to Irene-Wakonda on Tuesday.
Bon Homme 55, Alcester-Hudson 49
TYNDALL — Bon Homme outscored Alcester-Hudson 12-4 in the third quarter to take control for a 55-49 victory over the Cubs in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Carter Uecker scored 17 points, and Riley Rothschadl had 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Bon Homme, which trailed 32-27 at the half. Nate Hall added 10 points and three steals in the victory.
Jose Tapete Lopez led a balanced Alcester-Hudson attack with 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Ethan Bovill scored 12 points. Dominic Vanegdom added 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Bon Homme travels to White Lake to face Kimball-White Lake on Tuesday. Alcester-Hudson hosts Scotland on Tuesday.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (1-11) 12 20 4 13 — 49
BON HOMME (3-7) 13 14 12 16 — 55
Gregory 65, Gayville-Volin 35
GREGORY — In the first game after he passed the 1,000-point mark for his career, Gregory’s Daniel Mitchell scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Gorillas past Gayville-Volin 65-35 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Cruz Klundt added 10 points and seven rebounds in the victory.
For Gayville-Volin, Spencer Karstens scored 13 points and Andrew Gustad netted 12 points to lead the way. Kyle Hirsch had six rebounds.
Gregory hosts Avon on Thursday. Gayville-Volin hosts Menno on Tuesday.
Chester 50, Beresford 42
CHESTER — Jovi Wolf and Stratton Eppard each scored 14 points to lead Chester past Beresford 50-42 in Big East Conference boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Brock Wages pulled down 11 rebounds for Chester. Eppard added six steals in the victory.
For Beresford, Tate Van Otterloo scored a game-high 16 points. Ashton Tjaden had a game-best 13 rebounds.
Beresford is off until a Feb. 1 trip to Vermillion. Chester hosts Canistota on Tuesday.
BERESFORD (4-7) 15 3 15 9 — 42
CHESTER (6-6) 14 13 9 14 — 50
Hanson Classic
Dakota Valley 48, St. Thomas More 46
MITCHELL — Dakota Valley remained undefeated on the season with a 48-46 victory over St. Thomas More in the Hanson Boys’ Basketball Classic, Saturday in Mitchell.
Isaac Bruns finished with a game-high 15 points to lead Dakota Valley. Jaxson Wingert and Jaxon Hennies each scored 12 points. Randy Rosenquist added four assists in the victory.
Cade Kandolin led St. Thomas Morewith 13 points. Caleb Hollenbeck and Ian Clewley each had eight rebounds.
Dakota Valley, 11-0, faces Dakota XII Conference rival Sioux Falls Christian on Thursday. St. Thomas More hosts Spearfish on Tuesday.
ST. THOMAS MORE (9-1) 11 7 14 14 — 46
DAKOTA VALLEY (11-0) 13 11 15 9 — 48
Aberdeen Christian 60, Platte-Geddes 49
MITCHELL — Aberdeen Christian built a 27-17 halftime lead on the way to a 60-49 victory over Platte-Geddes in the Hanson Boys’ Basketball Classic, Saturday in Mitchell.
Malek Wieker finished with 24 points to lead Aberdeen Christian. Ethan Russell posted 17 points and nine rebounds. Kaden Clark added eight assists in the victory.
Cade Nachtigal led Platte-Geddes with 15 points. Dawson Hoffman scored 13 points and had three steals. Jackson Neuman added five assists.
Aberdeen Christian, 9-2, travels to Selby to face Herreid-Selby Area on Tuesday. Platte-Geddes, -53, travels to Armour to face Tripp-Delmont-Armour on Monday.
ABERDEEN CHR. (9-2) 8 19 20 13 — 60
PLATTE-GEDDES (5-3) 6 11 19 13 — 49
DVC Classic
Menno 45, Lake Preston 43
ELKTON — Kadeyn Ulmer finished with 19 points to lead Menno past Lake Preston 45-43 in the Dakota Valley Conference Classic, Saturday in Elkton.
Blake Rames scored 12 points for Menno. Tyler Massey added 10 rebounds in the win.
Josh McMasters led Lake Preston with 22 points. Jake Larsen had 13 points and eight rebounds. Riley Casper added nine rebounds.
Menno travels to Gayville-Volin on Tuesday. Lake Preston hosts Castlewood on Thursday.
LAKE PRESTON (1-11) 9 12 7 15 — 43
MENNO (3-5) 5 9 16 15 — 45
Scotland 48, Estelline-Hendricks 45
ELKTON — Scotland overcame a game-high 20 points from Estelline-Hendricks’ Dawon Bury to claim a 48-45 victory in the Dakota Valley Conference Classic, Saturday in Elkton.
Ashton Dennis finished with 16 points, three steals and four assists for Scotland. Dawson Bietz posted a game-high 11 rebounds. Cole Friederich added three assists and three steals in the victory.
Also for Estelline-Hendricks, Braxton Saathoff finished with 15 points. Joe McAninch scored 10 points, and Mattix Hausman added eight assists and four steals in the effort.
Scotland travels to Alcester-Hudson on Tuesday. Estelline-Hendricks hosts Wilmot on Monday.
ESTELLINE-HEND. (6-5) 9 13 14 9 — 45
SCOTLAND (4-6) 9 14 15 10 — 48
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.