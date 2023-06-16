PLATTE — Caden Oberbroekling tossed a three-hit shutout, striking 13, as the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps clipped Gregory County 2-0 in American Legion baseball action on Friday.

Dakota Munger had three hits for Platte-Geddes. Dawson Hoffman had two hits. Jaxon Christensen, Oakley Kott and Parker Bailey each had a hit in the victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.