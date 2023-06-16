PLATTE — Caden Oberbroekling tossed a three-hit shutout, striking 13, as the Platte-Geddes Whitecaps clipped Gregory County 2-0 in American Legion baseball action on Friday.
Dakota Munger had three hits for Platte-Geddes. Dawson Hoffman had two hits. Jaxon Christensen, Oakley Kott and Parker Bailey each had a hit in the victory.
Oakland-Craig 11, Ponca 9
PONCA, Neb. — A late-game rally from Ponca fell short as Oakland-Craig came away with an 11-9 victory in American Legion Senior baseball action on Friday.
Oakland-Craig took an 8-0 lead in the third inning, but Ponca got within three, 8-5, in the fifth inning. Oakland-Craig added three runs in the sixth, with Ponca’s four runs getting them within two runs, 11-9.
Kaden Kratke registered three hits for Ponca, while Nolan Janssen tallied two RBIs. Austen Janssen struck out three Oakland-Craig batters in the contest.
Oakland-Craig 10, Ponca 2
PONCA, Neb. — Oakland-Craig scored an each of the first three innings on the way to a 10-2 victory over Ponca in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Friday.
Connor Schamp doubled and singled, driving in both runs for Ponca. Trystan Bevelhymer, Tucker McGill and Gunnar James each had a hit.
Bradley Lentz took the loss, striking out three in his three innings of work.
Hartington 13, Tekemah-Herman 2
TEKEMAH, Neb. — Hartington led 10-0 after two innings on the way to a 13-2 rout of Tekemah-Herman in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Friday.
Koby Detlefson had two doubles and three RBI for Hartington. Brady Hochstein doubled and singled. Dylan Taylor also had two hits. Breiton Whitmire doubled. Graham Potts, Jaymison Cattau, Jared Rutar, Sam Wiebelhaus, Brayden Reifenrath and Keyton Arens each had a hit in the victory.
Hochstein pitches three innings, striking out six, for the win. Rutar struck out three in his inning of work.
Centerville 16s 15, EPJ Juniors 7
ELK POINT — The Centerville 16-under team downed the Elk Point-Jefferson Junior Legion team 15-7 in baseball action on Friday.
Tucker Martz went 3-for-5 with a double for Centerville. Noah Schoenfelder doubled twice. Aiden Bobzin, Alec Austin and Miles Eide each had a hit in the victory.
Luke Swatek had two hits for EPJ. Evan Hailey, Brody Van Roekel and Levi Hanson each had a hit in the effort.
Martz allowed one earned run in four innings of relief, striking out five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.