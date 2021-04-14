PARKSTON — Parkston-Ethan-Tripp pounded out 13 hits on the way to a 13-3 victory over Canton in club high school baseball action on Wednesday.
Brayden Jervik went 4-for-4 with a double to lead P-E-T. Max Scott had three hits, including a double. Kade Bialas and Logan Heidinger each had two hits. Isaak Bailas and T.J. Schmidt each added a hit in the victory.
Braxton Mulder went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI for Canton. Matthew Anderson, Kadin Huyser, Zach Richardson, Arthur Benoit and Carter Rager each had a hit in the effort.
Ty Neugebauer picked up the win, striking out six in his three innings of work. Kade Bialas struck out four in three innings of relief. Seth Peterson took the loss.
P-E-T, 1-1, hosts Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake-Corsica on Friday.
Hanson-Aurora 6, Scotland-Menno 3
MOUNT VERNON — Hanson-Aurora scored four runs in the sixth to rally to a 6-3 victory over Scotland-Menno in club high school baseball action on Wednesday.
Treyton Sayler had two hits for Scotland-Menno. Dawson Bietz and Jordan Gall each had a hit.
Sayler took the loss.
Scotland-Menno hosts Elk Point-Jefferson on Sunday in Menno.
Beresford 6, Lennox 2
LENNOX — Beresford scored six runs in the sixth inning to claim a 6-2 victory over Lennox in club high school baseball action on Wednesday.
Kaleb Bickett and Kolby Scheifen each had two hits for Beresford (4-1). Jake Goblirsch and Alex Winquist each doubled. Cody Klungseth and Caden Winquist each had a hit in the victory.
Alex Winquist went the distance in the win, striking out four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.