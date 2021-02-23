HARTINGTON, Neb. — Myles Thoene scored 14 points and Hartington Cedar Catholic kept Crofton scoreless until the second quarter on the way to a 68-29 victory in Tuesday night’s semifinals of the Sub-District C2-5 Boys’ Basketball Tournament in Hartington, Nebraska.
Cedar Catholic (17-6) will host Lutheran High Northeast in Thursday night’s sub-district final.
Crofton finishes the season 3-20.
Regular Season
Washington 57, Mitchell 49
SIOUX FALLS — The Sioux Falls Washington Warriors led by two points at halftime which led to a 57-49 victory over Mitchell on Tuesday in Sioux Falls.
Guard Eli Williams led the No. 1 ranked Warriors (14-1) with 18 points. Both Williams and Angok Akot made three assists each.
Mitchell Kernels’ (13-6) Zane Alm had a total of 23 points. Junior Caden Hinker led with three assists.
Mitchell hosts Aberdeen Central on Friday. Sioux Falls Washington travels to O’ Gorman on Thursday.
MITCHELL (13-6) 12 10 12 15 — 49
SF WASHINGTON (14-1) 14 12 15 16 — 57
Pierre 62, Brookings 41
BROOKINGS — The Pierre Governors battled their way from being behind 19-7 under the Brookings Bobcats at halftime to a victory of 62-41 on Tuesday in Brookings.
The Bobcats’ (3-15) Nick Schefers led with 15 total points. Guard Casey Woodall came in with three steals.
Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors’ (7-11) Lincoln Kienholz led with 28 points. Forward Jackson Edman came in as second top scorer with 13 points.
Pierre travels to O’Gorman on Saturday. Brookings hosts Harrisburg on Saturday.
PIERRE (7-11) 23 7 13 19 — 62
BROOKINGS (3-15) 6 19 3 13 — 41
Tea Area 63, West Central 54
HARTFORD — Caden Ellingson scored 17 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked five shots for Tea Area in a 63-54 victory over West Central on Tuesday in Hartford.
Cael Lundin added 16 points and six rebounds for Tea Area (12-7), while Jeff Worth had 16 points and four rebounds.
West Central (13-7) got 17 points from Derek Eidsness and 12 points from Hunter Hagerty.
TEA AREA (12-7) 17 14 13 19 — 63
WEST CENTRAL (13-7) 17 8 15 14 — 54
