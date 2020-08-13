With no graduation losses from a state tournament group that finished fifth in Class AA, the Yankton boys’ golf team is looking to take the next step this fall.
Back this season for the Bucks are seniors Landon Moe, Austin Frick, Jimmie Cunningham and Simon Hacecky, along with junior Gavin Haselhorst and Dawson Vellek.
“We’ve got some guys who have been around for a long time that are going to be seniors this year, so we do have a lot of experience,” said head coach Brett Sime, whose squad opens the season Monday in Sioux Falls.
“We’re looking at building on that.”
At last fall’s Class AA state tournament held in Yankton, the Bucks finished fifth and six shots behind Rapid City Stevens. Sioux Falls Roosevelt captured the team championship, followed by O’Gorman and Sioux Falls Lincoln.
Of those teams, Yankton is the only one to bring everyone back for 2020.
Beyond that group, though, the Bucks also boast the kind of depth that could ensure there’s always competition for the six varsity spots for a given event, according to Sime.
“We’ve got some other guys who want to push those six guys,” he said. “They’re guys chomping at the bit to push those guys and make those guys even better and maybe get into the varsity mix.”
That level of depth is a good sign for the program, Sime added.
“For the past few years, we’ve had some guys who knew, ‘My spot is pretty safe,’ and I’ve always liked it when we had teams that went 7-8-9-10 guys deep. You had to be on your game every day.”
A number of Yankton’s golfers also competed in South Dakota Golf Association summer events, and Moe was one of three South Dakota boys’ golfers invited to the High School National Invitational in North Carolina.
“He had a really good experience out here and had some fun,” Sime said of Moe. “Hopefully he can draw on that experience and have a great year again.”
The Bucks are also hoping to repeat their Eastern South Dakota Conference (ESD) championship from a year ago and see how that translates to the state tournament, according to Sime. The ESD tournament will be held Sept. 26 in Mitchell.
“That’s a goal of ours, to be conference champs again,” Sime said.
Because golf is one of those socially-distant sports where people could still get on a course during the coronavirus pandemic, a number of teams in Class AA will have also put in plenty of work since last year, Sime added.
“Hopefully we can maybe move up in the state ranks, but there are still some good teams out there,” he said.
The Class AA state tournament will be held Oct. 5-6 at Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls.
When the Bucks travel to that event and every other event this season, they will have to take certain precautions because of the virus: They’ll wear masks and have seating charts in the vehicles.
