STORM LAKE, Iowa — Mount Marty broke through with two second-half goals to claim a 2-0 victory over Buena Vista in men’s soccer action on Wednesday.
Diego Romero scored off a Jose Garcia pass for the Lancers’ first goal of the season. The score came at the 67:03 mark of the match.
Just over three minutes later, Savas De Lascio buried a loose ball in the back of the net from 20 yards out to extend the Lancer lead.
Jose Quinonez preserved the shutout in goal for Mount Marty, making one save. Isaiah Thomas stopped eight shots for Buena Vista.
Mount Marty, now 1-0-1, hosts Dakota Wesleyan in a non-conference match on Sept. 8. Start time is set for 6:30 p.m.
