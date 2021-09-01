Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing for the afternoon. High 72F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 62F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.