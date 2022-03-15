The annual River Rat Run returns in 2022, scheduled for April 23 in Yankton.
There will be a half-marathon, 10K and 5K, with each race beginning at the Gavins Point Area picnic shelter. All races will be chip-timed. Proceeds go to select Yankton area organizations.
No race day registrations will be accepted. For more information or to find registration links, go online to riverratmarathon.com.
