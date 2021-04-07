SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota women’s basketball guard Chloe Lamb has been voted to the Summit League Women’s Basketball Academic All-League team announced Wednesday by the league office.
Lamb garners a spot on the league’s academic team for the second-straight season. She averaged 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists en route to being named to the all-Summit first team. She also garnered Summit League Tournament MVP honors in March. She’s the Summit’s top 3-point shooter for the second-straight year, draining 61 threes at a 43.3 percent clip.
A native of Onida, Lamb climbed into USD’s top-10 career scoring list at the end of this season with 1,331 career points. She owns the school record for consecutive games played (127), a feat accomplished by not missing a single contest in her four years.
The Tournament MVP led the South Dakota to its second-straight Summit League Tournament crown. South Dakota put on a display, winning all three games by 20 or more points. Lamb averaged 19 points and shot 61 percent from the floor on her way to being named MVP.
Lamb owns a 3.73 cumulative grade-point average as a kinesiology and sport management major.
Since joining the Summit League in 2011-12, South Dakota women’s basketball has garnered 11 Academic All-Summit League honors amongst four women.
To be eligible for the Academic All-Summit League team, a player must have a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.30, completed at least one full academic year at the nominating institution and competed in at least 50 percent of the team’s games. Five women’s basketball players are selected to the teams based on votes by the institutions’ faculty athletic representatives and sports information directors.
