NORMAL, Ill.—Illinois State tight end Tanner Taula caught a 2-yard touchdown pass near the end of the third quarter to give the Redbirds the lead and that score held in a 12-10 victory against South Dakota Saturday at Hancock Stadium.

The Coyotes (1-5, 0-3 MVFC) had several chances to take the lead back in the fourth quarter, but failed to do so. Eddie Ogamba just missed a 43-yard field goal with 11 minutes left. Credit Redbird lineman Jason Lewan for making a shoestring tackle on quarterback Carson Camp on the third-down play that would have gone for big yards.

