BASKETBALL
NEB. GIRLS’ SUB-DISTRICTS
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 12:36 am
C2-5 AT CROFTON
First Round, Feb. 13
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 38, Osmond-Randolph 25
Semifinals, Feb. 14
No. 1 Crofton (21-1) vs. No. 4 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (10-14), 6 p.m.
No. 2 Ponca (20-1) vs. Hartington-Newcastle (11-10), 7:30 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 16
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
D1-3 AT BANCROFT
Semifinals, Feb. 14
No. 1 Bancroft-Rosalie (11-10) vs. No. 4 Walthill (4-15), 6 p.m.
No. 2 Lyons-Decatur Northeast (6-16) vs. No. 3 Tri County Northeast (3-19), 7:30 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 16
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
D1-4 AT HARTINGTON
Semifinals, Feb. 14
No. 1 Cedar Catholic (17-6) vs. No. 4 Bloomfield (10-12), 6 p.m.
No. 2 Norfolk Catholic (10-11) vs. No. 3 Wausa (11-10), 7:30 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 16
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
D1-5 AT NIOBRARA
First Round, Feb. 13
Boyd County 63, Creighton 34
Semifinals, Feb. 14
No. 1 Niobrara-Verdigre (17-5) vs. No. 4 Boyd County (12-8), 6 p.m.
No. 2 Elgin Public-Pope John (19-4) vs. No. 3 Plainview (13-11), 7:30 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 16
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
D2-4 AT HUMPHREY
Semifinals, Feb. 14
No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (17-5) vs. No. 4 Winside (7-14)
No. 2 Wynot (13-9) vs. No. 3 Howells-Dodge (13-10)
Championship, Feb. 16
Semifinal winners
D2-5 AT O’NEILL
First Round, Feb. 13
Chambers-Wheeler Central 39, Neligh-Oakdale 34
Semifinals, Feb. 14
No. 1 O’Neill St. Mary’s (19-2) vs. No. 4 Chambers-Wheeler Central (4-17), 6 p.m.
No. 2 Stuart (7-12) vs. No. 3 Santee (6-8), 7:30 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 16
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
