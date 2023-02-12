CORSICA — Andes Central-Dakota Christian outscored Centerville 15-11 in the fourth quarter to claim a 44-42 victory over the Tornadoes in the championship of the Great Plains Conference Girls’ Basketball Classic, Saturday in Corsica.
Josie Brouwer finished with 15 points and three assists for AC-DC (15-2). Halle Olson had 11 points and nine rebounds. Allison Muckey added 10 points in the victory.
