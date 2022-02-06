The Yankton Bucks took home a pair of top-three finishes and the Yankton Gazelles claimed three runner-up finishes at the Yankton Invitational Wrestling Tournament, Saturday at the Yankton High School Gym.
Rapid City Stevens ran away with the team title, scoring 288.5 points. Watertown (198.5) was a distant second, followed by Pierre (178.5), Mitchell (156) and Tea Area (141).
For the Bucks, Dylan Sloan finished second at 126 pounds, going 3-0 before a technical fall loss to Stevens’ Logan Graf in the final.
“Dylan had a really good tournament, probably the best one he’s had all year,” said Yankton head coach Riley Smith. “He did really well.”
Will Pavlish went 4-1 on the day, placing third at 132 pounds for the Bucks. He bounced back from a semifinal loss to win two straight.
“He’s missed some time of late, but he came out ready to wrestle,” Smith said of Pavlish. “It was a great showing, especially in the third and fourth place match.”
Collin Patrick (120) and Paul McGlone (138) each went 1-2 for Yankton. Asa Swenson (160) and Jackson Conway (170) each went 0-2.
“We saw a lot of good things,” Smith said. “Overall it was a pretty good tournament.”
The Bucks held several wrestlers out of the event due to health reasons.
“We wanted to have more wrestlers for our home meet, but we’ve got some out due to illness and the rest out due to injury,” Smith said. “Hopefully we’ll have more back for Huron.”
Yankton finishes the regular season with back-to-back trips to Huron. The Bucks wrestling Huron in an Eastern South Dakota Conference dual on Thursday, then return to Huron Saturday for Huron’s wrestling tournament.
Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon scored 86 points to finish ninth. The squad was led by third place finishes from Turner Nicholson (160) and Isaac Crownover (182). Dakota Valley was led by a fourth place finish from Jackson Boonstra at 145 pounds.
Girls’ Division
Pierre won the girls’ title, 72 to 57 over Brookings. Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon (48) was third, followed by Yankton (47).
The Yankton girls had three runner-up finishes out of their four wrestlers in the event.
“The girls had a really good tournament,” Smith said. “This was one of their bigger tournaments. There were some really good wrestlers here.”
At 113 pounds, Keira Christ advanced to the final before falling to Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon’s Britney Rueb by fall. At 126 pounds, Nevaeh Leonard advanced to the final before falling to BHSA’s Peyton Hellman 5-3. Both BHSA wrestlers are the top-ranked wrestlers in their weight classes.
“We’ve seen the Bon Homme (BHSA) girls a few times this year, and each time we wrestle them a little better,” Smith said. “Nevaeh closed the gap with Hellman. Keira had a good tournament, and that’s the best she’s looked against Rueb so far.”
At 106 pounds, Jett Yaggie went 1-1 to place second in the three-team bracket. Monica Massey went 1-3 to finish sixth at 113 pounds.
“Jett’s been wrestling well,” Smith said. “Monica’s in her first year, and every time she steps on the mat she’s making improvements.”
Yankton travels to Huron on Thursday, then to the Harrisburg tournament on Feb. 12 to finish the regular season.
For the Dakota Valley girls, Gracie Delgado won the 170-pound weight class.
Neb. Girls’ District 3
GOTHENBURG, Neb. — Both wrestlers from Crofton earned a trip to state by winning her weight class in the District 3 Girls’ Wrestling Tournament, which concluded on Saturday in Gothenburg, Nebraska.
South Sioux City won the 23-team event, scoring 162 points. Lexington (93) was second, followed by Platteview (67), Minden (63) and Crofton (49). There is only one class of girls’ wrestling in Nebraska.
For Crofton, Madisen Petersen (28-4) finished 4-0 with three pins to claim the 120-pound title. Annabelle Poppe (22-7) went 3-0 with a pin to claim the 165-pound title.
The girls’ state tournament will be held Feb. 18-19 at CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha, in conjunction with the boys’ tournament. The girls’ competition will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, with first-round and quarterfinals in the opening sessions.
Regular Season
Big East/LCC
PARKER — Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney beat out Parker and McCook Central-Montrose for top honors in the Big East Conference/Lake Central Conference Tournament, Saturday in Parker.
MVPCS scored 195 points, well ahead of Parker (147) and MCM (137.5). Kingsbury County (124), Howard (113) and Beresford-Alcester-Hudson (87) rounded out the first six.
For MVPCS, Hadley Tobin won at 126 pounds. The squad had five runner-up finishes.
Parker was led by champions Andrew Even (138), Charlie Patten (182) and Levi Wieman (220).
Landon Schurch won the 195-pound title for BAH. Tavyn Valder (120) and Reese Olson (132) won titles in unscored girls’ divisions for BAH.
Elk Point-Jefferson scored 49 points on the day. The Huskies were led by a third place finish from Noah McDermott at 195 pounds.
Redfield Inv.
REDFIELD — Redfield topped Parkston and Burke-Gregory to win its home wrestling invitational on Saturday.
Redfield scored 170 points, beating out the Trojans (144) and Burke-Gregory (131). Lyman (125.5) and Madison (125) rounded out the top five in the 13-team event. Jacob Fehlman (126), Mason Fey (160), Corbin Schwartz (182) and Gavin Nichols (220) won titles for the victorious Pheasants.
For Parkston, Kaden Holzbauer (113) and Porter Neugebauer (152) won titles.
Wagner was seventh with 70.5 points. Karstyn Lhotak won the 106-pound title and Riley Roberts won the 145-pound title for the Red Raiders.
Big Dakota Conf.
FORT PIERRE — Winner beat out Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes for top honors in the 17-team Big Dakota Conference wrestling tournament, Saturday in Fort Pierre.
Winner finished with 245.5 points, ahead of KWLPG (220) and Chamberlain (166). For Winner, Maxton Brozik (113), Kaden Keiser (145), Riley Orel (160) and Jack Kruger (182) won titles. Keiser (44-0) and Orel (35-0) remained undefeated on the season.
Gavin Braun (106), Iden Myers (126), Chase Varilek (138), Grayson Hanson (152) and Levi Nightingale (195) won titles for KWLPG. Akane Metcalfe won the unscored 106-pound girls’ division for the squad.
Marion-Freeman scored 65 points on the day. Riley Tschetter won the 132-pound title for the Rebels.
Wakefield Inv.
WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Quad County Northeast tuned up for districts with a fourth place finish in the 11-team Wakefield Trojan Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Fort Calhoun with the title with 157 points. Millard South JV (122), Concordia/DC West JV (103) and the Blaze (90) rounded out the top four.
Kolby Casey led Quad County Northeast, winning the 195-pound title. The Blaze also got runner-up finishes from Ajay Gubbels (170) and Gavin Wortman (145).
Ponca scored 54 points on the day. Kemper Carlson won the 182-pound title and Holden Velez finished second at 106 to lead Ponca.
