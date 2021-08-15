MITCHELL — The Dell Rapids Mudcats rolled past Cornbelt League rival Flandreau 16-1 in the championship game of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Sunday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
Dalton Lehnen went 3-for-4 with a grand slam, a double and five RBI for Dell Rapids. Current Mount Marty player Josh Roemen doubled and singled, scoring three times and driving in two. Chad Hunt also doubled and singled. Trevor Freudenthal had two hits and two RBI. Mark Abrahamson also homered, driving in three. Ty Hoglund, Dalton Allen and Grant Olson each had a hit. Former Lancer Jimmy Bauer scored in the victory.
Drew Demers doubled and singled, and Bret Severtson homered for Flandreau. Jacob Patterson also doubled. Grant Hieb and Tim Huber each had a hit.
Kris Regas struck out eight batters in the six-inning contest for the win. Dallas Schneiderman took the loss.
Semifinals
Dell Rapids Mudcats 6, Winner-Colome 0
MITCHELL — Dell Rapids scored in each of the first four innings and kept Winner-Colome at bay, blanking the Pheasants 6-0 in the semifinals of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Saturday in Mitchell.
Ty Hoglund went 3-for-5 with a double for Dell Rapids. Chad Hunt, Matt Burpee and Trevor Freudenthal each had two hits. Dalton Allen and Nate Henry each doubled. Mark Abrahamson and Grant Olson each had a hit in the victory.
Austin Calhoun had two hits and Reed Harter doubled for Winner-Colome. Former Mount Marty standout Dillon Lambley had a hit, as did Derek Graesser, Jeff Harris, Chandler Bakley, Austin Richey and Zach Harter.
Dalton Lehnen went the distance, striking out nine, for the win. Graesser took the loss, with Connor Hopkins striking out five in 5 2/3 of scoreless relief.
Flandreau 5, Dimock-Emery 1
MITCHELL — Drew Demers went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI to lead Flandreau past Dimock-Emery 5-1 in the semifinals of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Saturday in Mitchell.
Bret Severtson doubled and singled, and Grant Hieb had two hits for Flandreau. Aiden Ladd doubled. Jacob Patterson, Tim Huber and Brian McGuire each had a hit in the victory.
Luke Bamberg and Sam Pischke each doubled and singled for Dimock-Emery. Gene Kitchens and Sam Michels each had a hit.
Drew Weber picked up the win, with Severtson getting the final five outs for the save. Former Mount Marty standout Jason Schmidt took the loss, striking out six in a complete game effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.