Yankton Fury White earned a doubleheader split with the TSC Heatwave in 16-under softball action on Tuesday at Yankton’s Riverside Park.
In the opener, Yankton built an 8-0 lead and held on for a 9-5 victory.
Quincy Gaskins had two hits and four RBI, and Mia Donner doubled for Yankton. Lydia Yost had a hit and two RBI. Tori Hansen, Madison Girard and Reagan Lee each had a hit in the victory.
Isabel Yellowbank picked up the win, striking out three in three innings of work. Hansen struck out three in her two innings of work.
The Heatwave bounced back with a 16-3 victory in the nightcap.
Yellowbank had two hits for Yankton. Donner, Yost, Emily Reiser and Lee each had a hit.
Madison Girard took the loss.
The teams will meet in the opening round of 16-under ‘B’ division play at the South Dakota USA Softball Youth Fast Pitch Tournament, beginning Friday in Sioux Falls.
