BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Upper Iowa University leadership officially notified the NSIC office that they accepted an invitation of membership to the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) effective fall of 2023. Upper Iowa University's affiliation with the NSIC will end on June 30, 2023.
"While a conference never likes to lose a valued member, the NSIC wishes Upper Iowa University the best of luck as they enter this new phase for their institution," said NSIC Commissioner Erin Lind. "Upper Iowa's candid approach through this process, along with open lines of communication between the GLVC and the NSIC has provided us the opportunity to be prepared for this news."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.