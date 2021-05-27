Due to poor weather conditions, some of Thursday’s baseball action was called off.
— The American Legion Juniors doubleheader featuring Huron at Yankton, scheduled for Thursday, was cancelled. It will not be made up.
— The amateur baseball game featuring Crofton at Irene, scheduled for Thursday, was postponed. No makeup date has been set.
— The amateur baseball game featuring Wynot at Lesterville, scheduled for Thursday, was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
